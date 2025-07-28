Trump's Scotland Vanity Project Feeds His Ego As Eric Does All The Work (& Gets No Credit)

Donald Trump is in Scotland to meet with European leaders as well as to attend a ribbon-cutting for another 18-hole golf course at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. And while it's the Trump family name on the course (no "Donald" in sight), there is one Trump family member who seems to be lost in the shuffle when it comes to the promotion of the new course. Right now, all eyes are on Donald, but Eric, Donald's second son, is here to remind us that he actually had quite a large role in developing the new course despite not getting many public shout outs. In a post on Instagram, Eric shared a video about the new course and wrote, "Over the past 2 years, I have put every ounce of my heart and soul into making this the greatest course on earth — there is no doubt we achieved that and tomorrow we officially open!"

A trip to the course in Aberdeenshire was something that Donald had talked about for himself for years. During his testimony during the Trump Organization civil fraud case in New York, he was talking about his property in Aberdeenshire, and said, "At some point, maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen," via AP News.

It's not clear as to what exactly is the most beautiful thing specifically but our guess is that it's opening the new course. Notably, Eric is not mentioned; it's all about Donald. Whether or not Eric gets to speak at the dedication ceremony or if Donald mentions him in his speech (we assume Donald will be giving a speech), we'll have to wait and see.