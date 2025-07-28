Trump's Scotland Vanity Project Feeds His Ego As Eric Does All The Work (& Gets No Credit)
Donald Trump is in Scotland to meet with European leaders as well as to attend a ribbon-cutting for another 18-hole golf course at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire. And while it's the Trump family name on the course (no "Donald" in sight), there is one Trump family member who seems to be lost in the shuffle when it comes to the promotion of the new course. Right now, all eyes are on Donald, but Eric, Donald's second son, is here to remind us that he actually had quite a large role in developing the new course despite not getting many public shout outs. In a post on Instagram, Eric shared a video about the new course and wrote, "Over the past 2 years, I have put every ounce of my heart and soul into making this the greatest course on earth — there is no doubt we achieved that and tomorrow we officially open!"
A trip to the course in Aberdeenshire was something that Donald had talked about for himself for years. During his testimony during the Trump Organization civil fraud case in New York, he was talking about his property in Aberdeenshire, and said, "At some point, maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen," via AP News.
It's not clear as to what exactly is the most beautiful thing specifically but our guess is that it's opening the new course. Notably, Eric is not mentioned; it's all about Donald. Whether or not Eric gets to speak at the dedication ceremony or if Donald mentions him in his speech (we assume Donald will be giving a speech), we'll have to wait and see.
Donald Trump has been promoting his Scottish golf courses with family at his side
Donald Trump is shown briefly on Eric Trump's Instagram Reel promoting the new Trump golf course in Aberdeenshire, though there is more footage of Eric actually there. Admittedly, Donald has been busy over the past two years, so we can't imagine that he's been able to be all that hands on with the new course. Along with running for president, Donald was sitting in a courtroom for his criminal hush money trial; he was found guilty on 34 counts in May 2024.
Eric and Donald aren't the only Trump family members promoting the Scottish properties. Don Jr. is also in Scotland for the event, and he used Instagram to sell the amenities and activities available at Trump Turnberry. Both Eric and Don Jr. are listed as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization. While Donald is not ostensibly in charge at the organization as president, there have been those who have raised concerns about conflicts of interest as Donald continues to go to his numerous golf courses, including events like this one in Scotland.
Before going to the event for the new golf course, the president spent time golfing at Trump Turnberry. He got a lot of headlines for his game, but not many were all that good. Notably, Donald was seen seemingly cheating at golf, with the internet responding with plenty of derision. However, many Scottish people weren't thrilled with the presidential visit. Donald's mother was from Scotland, but that doesn't seem to be enough to stop protestors from lining the streets with signs against his visit.