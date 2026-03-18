Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Those Plastic Surgery Rumors By Revealing Her Secret 'Trick'
The 2026 Academy Awards had no shortage of fashion disasters, but for quite a few celebs in attendance, it was how they looked from the neck up that had people really talking. Drastic face transformations that leave celebs nearly unrecognizable have been taking Hollywood by storm as of late, and there were quite a few examples on the Oscars' red carpet. Anne Hathaway was one of several stars whose new look garnered tons of online attention during and after the show.
The Oscar winner has certainly undergone a stunning transformation during all her time in the spotlight. Her new look, though, is a bit different. Netizens think plastic surgery rumors surrounding Hathaway are getting harder to deny. Yet, that didn't stop the star from taking to social media to deny them. Turns out, she went to the Oscars with a very special trick up her sleeves — or should we say, in her hair.
The day after stirring up gossip thanks to her somewhat unusual appearance at the Oscars, Hathaway shared an Instagram video of herself getting ready for the big night. Interestingly, toward the beginning of the video, the actor looked a lot more like how we're used to seeing her than she did on the red carpet. She shared her hair and makeup process with viewers, and it quickly became apparent that what looked like plastic surgery was actually the result of two tiny braids in Hathaway's hair. We're definitely taking notes on this one.
Apparently little braids can make a big difference
"Drumroll please," Anne Hathaway said in her Instagram video while getting her hair and makeup done, before telling hairstylist Orlando Pita, "Show them our secret." Pita proceeded to show a tiny braid on the side of Hathaway's head. "One on each side. Then, we bring it together in the back," he said, showing how he'd connect the two braids at the back of her head to snatch her face back. "And, you look a little bit more awake," Hathaway said with a laugh, adding, "That's the trick." The braids hid seamlessly in her half-up-half-down hairstyle, and from the looks of it, they really did make a big difference in her face
Folks in the comment section were impressed by this little hair tip. "The Braided BrowLift. Genius," one wrote. "Literal perfection! love a little braided facelift," added another. One commenter noted, "She got a real life brow lift too, it's very obvious if you're in the field." It's safe to assume Hathaway probably did get some work done recently, too. Even so, that may not have sparked quite as much chatter without the help of those small but mighty braids.