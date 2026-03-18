Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Those Plastic Surgery Rumors By Revealing Her Secret 'Trick'

The 2026 Academy Awards had no shortage of fashion disasters, but for quite a few celebs in attendance, it was how they looked from the neck up that had people really talking. Drastic face transformations that leave celebs nearly unrecognizable have been taking Hollywood by storm as of late, and there were quite a few examples on the Oscars' red carpet. Anne Hathaway was one of several stars whose new look garnered tons of online attention during and after the show.

The Oscar winner has certainly undergone a stunning transformation during all her time in the spotlight. Her new look, though, is a bit different. Netizens think plastic surgery rumors surrounding Hathaway are getting harder to deny. Yet, that didn't stop the star from taking to social media to deny them. Turns out, she went to the Oscars with a very special trick up her sleeves — or should we say, in her hair.

The day after stirring up gossip thanks to her somewhat unusual appearance at the Oscars, Hathaway shared an Instagram video of herself getting ready for the big night. Interestingly, toward the beginning of the video, the actor looked a lot more like how we're used to seeing her than she did on the red carpet. She shared her hair and makeup process with viewers, and it quickly became apparent that what looked like plastic surgery was actually the result of two tiny braids in Hathaway's hair. We're definitely taking notes on this one.