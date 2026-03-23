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Prince Harry's life changed drastically after stepping down from his position as a senior member of the British royal family. Harry went from having access to multiple homes in countries across the world, vehicles of all kinds at his disposal, handlers to cater to his every whim, and armed security everywhere he went to owning one house in a country to which he's not native, driving on the other side of the road, a significantly smaller staff, and zero armed guards flanking him and his family. Sure, the prince still lives a more luxurious life than most people in the world, but he seems to have more headaches ... or maybe just different headaches, but headaches nonetheless.

One thing about Harry is that he seems to be constantly embroiled in lawsuits. Since leaving Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in numerous legal battles, most of which are of his own making — and it's hard to envy someone who spends more time talking to his attorneys than his father and brother. Here's a timeline of Prince Harry's many lawsuits since ditching royal life.