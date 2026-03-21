Affair Rumors That Have Haunted Pink's Marriage For Decades

When Pink and Carey Hart announced their separation in 2008, the pop star herself also seemed to deny that any infidelity had occurred — or, at the very least, she denied that it had contributed to the decision to split. "This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting," Pink wrote on her website at the time (via Brides). Evidently, she and Hart were able to work through whatever had prompted the breakup, as the two called off their pending divorce in 2009. However, this would not be the last time the "So What" singer had to publicly set the record straight on her marriage.

Citing an anonymous source, People exclusively reported in February 2026 that Pink and Hart had once again separated. Pink wasted no time throwing cold water on these claims, stating in no uncertain terms that the report was not true. "So, I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware," she said in an Instagram video. She added, "Do you want to want to talk about my accomplishments or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, fake news, not true. I love you all."

The social media post also included a bitingly sarcastic caption that read, "Like I always say. If you don't hear it from me, don't believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!" In other words, nearly 20 years on from the talk of potential cheating, it does not appear that the rumor mill has slowed down regarding Pink and her husband.