Affair Rumors That Have Haunted Pink's Marriage For Decades
Longtime pop star Pink has had quite the stunning transformation since first hitting it big in the early 2000s, with then-and-now photos decisively proving that she's aging like fine wine (without the aid of cosmetic procedures, no less). But don't let her graceful aging fool you — Pink's personal life has been anything but stress-free in that time. Take, for example, her famously up-and-down relationship with her husband, Carey Hart, which has plagued with affair rumors.
Nevertheless, the couple clearly takes "for better or for worse" seriously. As Pink wrote in a January 2025 Instagram post celebrating her and Hart's 19th wedding anniversary, "You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story, no matter what gets written." But while Pink makes no secret of the fact that there's been trouble in paradise on occasion, she's also often quick to push back on rumors regarding her marriage. And there's certainly been no shortage of those — including long-standing murmurs of infidelity on Hart's part.
It all goes back to mid-2007, about a year and a half into Pink and Hart's marriage, when the latter was allegedly spotted getting a little too friendly with another woman in a nightclub while Pink was on tour. "It sure didn't look like he was married that night," a supposed witness told Star Magazine (via the Irish Examiner) at the time, adding, "He had a cute blonde in a tight dress sitting on his lap all night." However, a spokesperson for Hart was quick to deny this account. Hart himself similarly dismissed the report as "just a bunch of trash talk" while speaking with the Las Vegas Review-Journal (via Page Six). But some remained unconvinced, especially considering the fact that Pink and Hart announced their separation early the following year.
Pink says there was no infidelity in her marriage (and denies reports of another separation)
When Pink and Carey Hart announced their separation in 2008, the pop star herself also seemed to deny that any infidelity had occurred — or, at the very least, she denied that it had contributed to the decision to split. "This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting," Pink wrote on her website at the time (via Brides). Evidently, she and Hart were able to work through whatever had prompted the breakup, as the two called off their pending divorce in 2009. However, this would not be the last time the "So What" singer had to publicly set the record straight on her marriage.
Citing an anonymous source, People exclusively reported in February 2026 that Pink and Hart had once again separated. Pink wasted no time throwing cold water on these claims, stating in no uncertain terms that the report was not true. "So, I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you for letting me know. Would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware," she said in an Instagram video. She added, "Do you want to want to talk about my accomplishments or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, fake news, not true. I love you all."
The social media post also included a bitingly sarcastic caption that read, "Like I always say. If you don't hear it from me, don't believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!" In other words, nearly 20 years on from the talk of potential cheating, it does not appear that the rumor mill has slowed down regarding Pink and her husband.