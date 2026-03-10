All Of The Ups And Downs Of Pink And Carey Hart's Relationship Over The Years

On February 26, 2026, People published an article titled: "Pink Separates from Carey Hart for Second Time After 20 Years of Marriage," and the news was picked up by multiple outlets. Though the pop star's romance with the off-road truck racer has experienced turbulent times before, she took to Instagram to refute that claim. The "So What" singer sarcastically thanked the media outlets for spreading fake news and asked them whether they'd personally like to inform the couple's two children as well.

She then wished the media would direct its focus on more serious matters, such as "systematic racism" and "misogyny in sports." Referring to her recent (and first) nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she added, "Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise?" Indeed, said achievements are impressive and include three Grammy awards, 15 Top Ten Billboard hits, and billions of streams. Additionally, with more than 5 million tickets sold, her massive 2023-24 Summer Carnival tour is now considered the second highest-grossing tour by a female artist ever — right behind Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and its special guests. It stands to reason, then, that she'd rather both the media and her fans celebrate her milestones instead.

This doesn't mean we can't revisit Pink and Hart's unconventional relationship journey through both good times and bad. Here's everything to know about their whirlwind romance, from their dating years to their adorable family appearances and recent online activity.