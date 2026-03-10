All Of The Ups And Downs Of Pink And Carey Hart's Relationship Over The Years
On February 26, 2026, People published an article titled: "Pink Separates from Carey Hart for Second Time After 20 Years of Marriage," and the news was picked up by multiple outlets. Though the pop star's romance with the off-road truck racer has experienced turbulent times before, she took to Instagram to refute that claim. The "So What" singer sarcastically thanked the media outlets for spreading fake news and asked them whether they'd personally like to inform the couple's two children as well.
She then wished the media would direct its focus on more serious matters, such as "systematic racism" and "misogyny in sports." Referring to her recent (and first) nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, she added, "Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise?" Indeed, said achievements are impressive and include three Grammy awards, 15 Top Ten Billboard hits, and billions of streams. Additionally, with more than 5 million tickets sold, her massive 2023-24 Summer Carnival tour is now considered the second highest-grossing tour by a female artist ever — right behind Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and its special guests. It stands to reason, then, that she'd rather both the media and her fans celebrate her milestones instead.
This doesn't mean we can't revisit Pink and Hart's unconventional relationship journey through both good times and bad. Here's everything to know about their whirlwind romance, from their dating years to their adorable family appearances and recent online activity.
Trouble began prior to their wedding
Pink has been romantically involved with several celebrities over the years, including *NSYNC's Joey Fatone, actor and model Kristanna Loken, and Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee. In August 2001, she joined thousands of skateboarding, wakeboarding, and biking enthusiasts at an extreme sporting event, the Summer X Games (X Games VII) in Philadelphia. It was there that she met motocross racer and fellow thrill-seeker Carey Hart. While attempting a historic backflip trick, he plummeted 45 feet, resulting in broken ribs, fractured feet, and a severely bruised tailbone. Impressed with his bad-boy looks and bold spirit, the "You Make Me Sick" singer kept him company in the hospital, and they began dating after he was discharged.
For years, their romance experienced several setbacks before they officially split in 2003, around the same time Pink released "Love Song," from the album "Try This." The hit addressed the artist's willingness to risk her heart despite her fear of commitment. It featured the revealing lyrics: "I'd rather bleed with cuts of love/ Than live without any scars/ Baby, can I trust this?/ Or do all things end?/ I need to hear that you'd die for me."
Less than a year later, the pair would rekindle their flame. As a source explained to the Daily Mail in March 2026 following their divorce rumors, "They are always on the cusp of breaking up or head-over-heels in love. They fight for their relationship because they are soulmates."
They separated two years after their wedding
Pink and Carey Hart's romance is far from conventional. It was she who proposed to him, back in June 2005. The couple was in Mammoth, California, where Hart was racing at the Pro 250 class finals, a motocross racing championship. While watching his laps on the track, the singer surprised him by holding up a board with the question, "Will U Marry Me?" Unperturbed, he continued his lap, until she added "Serious!" prompting him to get off and accept the proposal.
On January 7, 2006, the couple walked down the aisle at the Four Seasons in Costa Rica. Over 100 guests, including the late Lisa Marie Presley, were in attendance. Pink said to People then, "We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach." Hart added, "We wanted it very fun and non-traditional. We're spiritual, but we're not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party."
Sadly, the couple called it quits two years later. Pink announced the split on her website, writing (via Us Weekly), "This breakup is not about cheating, anger, or fighting. I know it sounds like cliché bulls***, but we are best friends, and we will continue to be." Her publicist, Michele Schweitzer, confirmed (via BBC), "While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger."
Pink and Carey Hart's split inspired two hits
Though Pink and Carey Hart separated in 2008, they didn't finalize their divorce and eventually found their way back to each other. Meanwhile, they remained somewhat friendly. When he lost his 21-year-old brother, Anthony, to a motorcycle accident months after their split, she offered him solace and comfort. Nevertheless, her 2008 release "So What," from the album "Funhouse," was fueled by their painful split. The massive hit nabbed the Most Addictive Track award at the MTV Europe Music Awards and revealed the singer's firm intention to embrace the single life once again. Flaunting the perks of her celebrity status, she sang, "I guess I just lost my husband, I don't know where he went/ So, I'm gonna drink my money, I'm not gonna pay his rent." Ironically, that didn't deter Hart from appearing in the music video.
Similarly, her 2012 song "Just Give Me a Reason" offered a glimpse into their dynamic. Though it explored the theme of emotional disconnection, it also demonstrated their willingness to work through their underlying issues. The divorce was called off when the pair reconciled in 2009, with Pink herself confirming the good news during her "Funhouse" tour. Years later, in June 2020, she revealed during an Instagram Live session that it was marriage counseling that actually halted the divorce process. "It's the only reason that we're still together," she stated (via Us Weekly).
The couple has welcomed two children
Pink and Carey Hart have two kids together. Their daughter, Willow Sage Hart, was born on June 2, 2011, and the ecstatic singer tweeted (via CBS News) at the time, "She's gorgeous, just like her daddy." Willow certainly seems to be following in her mother's footsteps, joining for duets with Pink on "Cover Me in Sunshine" in 2021, "A Million Dreams" in 2025, and "Hopeless War" in 2026. In fact, Willow made her red-carpet debut alongside her parents at the "Happy Feet Two" premiere at only five months old — and she's remained in the limelight ever since. Another notable public appearance was at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, when the family turned heads for wearing matching black suits. As for the couple's son, Jameson Moon Hart, he was born on December 26, 2016. Back then, the singer posted a photo of Hart holding the baby on Instagram, captioning it, "I love my baby daddy."
Pink and Hart are committed parents who regularly share glimpses of their fun family moments on social media — she's "bad cop" and he's "good cop," apparently. Yet they've often been criticized for their parenting skills. For instance, in 2018, Hart posted a photo of himself on a motorbike with 2-year-old Jameson, prompting netizens to express outrage over safety risks. Pink then clapped back with a pic of the toddler eating chocolate and asked mockingly, "Chocolate is good for babies, right? Help me, Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you."
Pink has always been candid about marriage's constraints
Pink and Carey Hart's romance has seen its fair share of ups and downs, and the singer has often explored these challenges in her lyrics and in her brutally honest sessions with different media outlets. For instance, in an interview published by The Guardian on October 13, 2017, she discussed the struggles of a monogamous marriage (including prolonged sexual dry spells) as well as her internal conflict regarding who her husband was as a person. The "When I Get There" singer stated, "He's a good man. He's a good dad. He's just the kind of dad I thought he'd be and then some. And then I'll look at him and go, I've never liked you. There's nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common ... Then, two weeks later, I'm like, Things are going so good, you guys."
Pink also addressed their much-publicized dynamic in a candid Instagram post on September 14, 2020. After nicknaming her husband her "favorite sweet little dirtball," she wrote, "It is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together. Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort, and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter." The artist also called out the critics of their rollercoaster romance, reminding them that couples' therapy was what saved their marriage and assuring them that it was all "worth it."
Pink and Carey Hart have exchanged heartfelt tributes online
Pink and Carey Hart have consistently used social media to openly share their affection for one another, particularly on special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. For example, on January 8, 2019, Hart took to Instagram to celebrate the couple's 17th year of romance and 13th wedding anniversary. He wrote, "Who would have thought two misfits like us could pull it off!!! I'm very grateful for you, baby. We have created an amazing life and family together. I love you. #17YearsStrong." Months later, on September 8, he shared more cheerful photos of them on Instagram in honor of his wife's 40th birthday, addressing their whirlwind romance all the while praising her many accomplishments.
For her part, the "Can We Pretend" singer took to social media on July 17, 2020, to honor Hart's 45th birthday. She said, "You're so much cooler now. I hope this year is your happiest. #youdeservethebest Your kids worship you, and I am grateful for you every single day almost." Her post dated January 7, 2021, was no less heartfelt. Commemorating their 15th wedding anniversary and recalling past challenges, she stated, "What a wild ride it's been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here's to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you, and I love our family."
Pink announced a family-focused hiatus in 2019
On November 13, 2019, Pink brought her family along to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 53rd Country Music Association Awards. On this occasion, Entertainment Tonight journalist Cassie DiLaura had a chat with the couple, dubbing their passionate romance "relationship goals" and wondering how they managed to "keep the flame alive." "We fight nicer," the singer replied. Citing factors such as their son Jameson's enrollment in preschool, she then announced that she would be taking a step back from musical activities for a while in favor of some much-needed quality family time. Feeling grateful, she also noted that her husband had been extremely supportive of her career and that she owed him a little breathing room for his own professional growth.
That much-needed break also provided the couple with many enjoyable moments, which they frequently documented on social media for their fans. For example, a month after the CMAs, they disguised themselves as two of their favorite tennis stars at a costume bash. "It's our annual dress-up party, and of course I had to go as one of my personal heroes, Billie Jean King," Pink wrote on Instagram (via People). "And, of course, my husband is one of my other heroes, John McEnroe. I appreciate heart and determination in every facet of one's life."
COVID-19 affected their family in 2020
2020 was a particularly challenging year, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected millions of lives in every corner of the globe. Numerous public figures tested positive for the virus, including Emmanuel Macron, JoJo Siwa, and Sharon Osbourne. In the Hart family, who was anxiously quarantining at home, it was Pink and 3-year-old Jameson who got infected, increasing the emotional strain of an already exhausting situation. The "One Too Many" singer shared the news on Instagram on April 3, 2020, thanking health care professionals for their efforts and pledging $1 million in total to emergency funds in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
Pink also penned an essay for NBC News on May 9, 2020, calling that stressful period "the most physically and emotionally challenging experience" for her as a mother and "a terrifying time." In fact, a few days earlier, she had revealed to Mark Wright of "Heart" radio show that contracting the virus scared the family so much they nearly thought neither her nor Jameson would make it. "It was really, really bad, and I rewrote my will. I thought it was over for us," she admitted, before adding, "I called my best friend and I said, 'I just need you to tell Willow how much I love her.'"
They both excel in post-op care at home
Pink and her son contracting COVID-19 in 2020 hasn't been the pop-rock star's only major health scare over the years. Fortunately, the Hart family knows how to provide all the comforting snuggles needed in difficult periods like post-surgery recovery. On November 18, 2021, the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer revealed on Instagram that she had hip surgery a week earlier. "It was a brutal first week, full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds, and constant fevers," she shared, before gushing about her husband for cooking her meals, overseeing her aftercare, and drying off her tears. Twice in the past year, it was Carey Hart who was in need of assistance and comfort, having had his rotator cuff repaired and his lower spine disc replaced in separate procedures. He posted on Instagram on September 23, 2021, "My son Jameson had mama bring this [stuffed] sloth to keep me company while in the hospital. And a special thank you to my amazing wife/nurse, who has taken amazing care of me through all of this."
Fast-forward to New Year's Eve 2025, when Pink underwent a neck disc replacement. This time, she didn't mention her husband on Instagram but rather their children. She wrote, "I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025 ... I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones ... And I'm going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness."
Their recent Instagram posts lack romance
At the time of publishing this story, journalists and fans alike are still unsure whether Pink and Carey Hart have actually split. Despite the Instagram reel in which she vehemently shot down the rumor, the couple's recent social media activity has been suspiciously centered on their careers and their children, Willow and Jameson. One can't help but notice Pink and Hart's silence on their wedding anniversary compared with last year's celebration. Indeed, on January 7, 2025, the singer wrote, "I've been with you longer than I haven't. You've been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again," while Hart shared, "Not bad for a couple kids who weren't expected to amount to anything. You are like a fine wine, and I love you."
Nevertheless, on January 6, 2026, a day before the anniversary, instead of that annual loving tradition, the "Try" singer posted about her song hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify. Over the last few weeks, she has mostly posted about career milestones or about Willow. For his part, Hart didn't express romantic feelings on that special day either, not to mention that he has only been posting about Jameson and motorcycle-related events. He did share a cryptic message of hope on January 6, writing, "I'm not big on 'New Year resolutions,' but I do like to finetune things in the year ahead. Gonna look up a little more, and enjoy the small things more. Even look on the brighter side more often."