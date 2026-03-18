Lori Loughlin's Tuned-Up New Look Has Plastic Surgery Rumors Soaring

Lori Loughlin grew up in front of the cameras, so longtime fans are very familiar with her appearance as a young person. When she was 15, Loughlin got her showbiz start on the classic soap "The Edge of Night." Of course, many people got to know the actor on "Full House," and she was a twenty-something for much of the hit show's lengthy run. However, although we're a long way from the 1990s, when Loughlin attended a charity event in March 2026, she looked like she'd stopped time. Fans were stunned by Loughlin's flawless face, and many surmised that the 61-year-old had a little bit of help to get there.

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"Either she had work or she's aging backwards all of a sudden," theorized one such user on X, formerly known as Twitter, comparing Loughlin's recent appearance with photos from just under a year ago. Another thought that the actor's hands appeared much older than her face, indicating surgical intervention. "Holy facelift Batman," joked an Instagram follower after Loughlin's makeup artist posted a pic of her.

Others hypothesized that her lack of visible lines was actually due to photo editing magic. "Too many filters unrecognizable," denounced an Instagram user. While Loughlin hasn't spoken out about whether or not she's had any cosmetic procedures done, the former Hallmark star previously praised Botox around 2014. "The results are incredible," Loughlin remarked to People at the time (via Fox News), adding, "It makes you look like you've been on a really nice vacation. Just really well-rested." Maybe that's it?