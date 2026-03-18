Lori Loughlin's Tuned-Up New Look Has Plastic Surgery Rumors Soaring
Lori Loughlin grew up in front of the cameras, so longtime fans are very familiar with her appearance as a young person. When she was 15, Loughlin got her showbiz start on the classic soap "The Edge of Night." Of course, many people got to know the actor on "Full House," and she was a twenty-something for much of the hit show's lengthy run. However, although we're a long way from the 1990s, when Loughlin attended a charity event in March 2026, she looked like she'd stopped time. Fans were stunned by Loughlin's flawless face, and many surmised that the 61-year-old had a little bit of help to get there.
"Either she had work or she's aging backwards all of a sudden," theorized one such user on X, formerly known as Twitter, comparing Loughlin's recent appearance with photos from just under a year ago. Another thought that the actor's hands appeared much older than her face, indicating surgical intervention. "Holy facelift Batman," joked an Instagram follower after Loughlin's makeup artist posted a pic of her.
Others hypothesized that her lack of visible lines was actually due to photo editing magic. "Too many filters unrecognizable," denounced an Instagram user. While Loughlin hasn't spoken out about whether or not she's had any cosmetic procedures done, the former Hallmark star previously praised Botox around 2014. "The results are incredible," Loughlin remarked to People at the time (via Fox News), adding, "It makes you look like you've been on a really nice vacation. Just really well-rested." Maybe that's it?
Lori Loughlin's past scandal remains a source of gossip
Unfortunately for Lori Loughlin, although her recent appearance was in support of the Women's Cancer Research Fund, people were still stuck on her role in the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal. "I thought she went to jail for a long time? Or did I experience a different timeline," queried one user on X. "Did she bribe her way into red carpet," quipped another. Despite these snarky remarks, Lori Loughlin has come a long way, even managing to salvage her soured reputation in the years since. Contrary to popular belief, the former soap star's jail sentence was only two months long, and she completed it by the end of 2020. Even so, Loughlin also had a two-year period of supervised release along with mandatory community service, which might be how a higher number got stuck in people's heads.
In addition, while Lori Loughlin returned to acting in 2021, this controversial part of her past is still impacting her life to this day. Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also involved in the scandal, and this reportedly damaged their marriage, causing the couple to ultimately separate in 2025. Their split was also implicated in the rumors surrounding her recent youthful appearance. Others, however, asserted that simple lifestyle changes are the actual reason behind it. "Lori treats her fitness like a part-time job and it shows, she looks a good twenty years younger than she is," insiders dished to In Touch Weekly in 2025. They notably also added, "Lori is convinced her five-days a week gym habit has helped her skin."