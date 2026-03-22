Melinda And Bill Gates Had A Bigger Age Gap In Their Marriage Than We Thought

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were at very different life stages when their romance began in 1987. Melinda had finished her MBA at Duke University that same year. Not only was she just starting out in her professional career, but she was also working for Bill's company, Microsoft. In contrast, Bill had been actively growing his company for 12 years. The year before he met his future wife, Bill's net worth increased exponentially when Microsoft went public.

While Bill and Melinda's 2021 divorce was surprising, the beginning of their relationship wasn't a foregone conclusion, either. Besides the disparities in their professional lives, they had a pretty sizable age gap. Bill was born in October 1955, and Melinda was born in August 1964, creating a nearly nine-year difference in their ages. Bill reportedly felt that since Melinda was more mature than her years, and he was a little less so, that it closed some of the gap.

However, Bill and Melinda had different preferences in the way they approached dating. Bill was a meticulous planner who liked to schedule things way ahead of time. "He said, 'You know, I was thinking maybe we could go out two weeks from (tonight),'" Melinda informed AOL Makers in 2015 (via ABC30). This suggestion was a hard pass for her, and she retorted, "You aren't spontaneous enough for me." Bill charmed her, though, and they created a lifelong bond. "You know, we grew up together," Bill recalled to The Times in 2022.