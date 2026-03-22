The Unexpected SNL Star CBS Head Honcho Bari Weiss Once Dated

Ever since she took over CBS News, Bari Weiss has been making headlines, but perhaps not for the reasons she would like. The stress of the position and the many scandals and staff changes that have come along since she was named editor-in-chief of the prestigious news division in 2025 may have Weiss looking to reconnect with her old flame. Not to have an affair; she may just need a good laugh. The controversial political commentator dated former "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon when they both attended Columbia University.

Weiss and McKinnon's college romance made its way through the gossip grapevine for years, but the rumor was confirmed in a 2019 Vanity Fair profile on Weiss. The outlet stated that the reporter and the comedian dated from time to time in the past and were still friends. Aside from admitting to the relationship, Weiss was not willing to share more, saying, "I don't trade on my sexual identity in that way for political points. I think that's lame and it's not my style."

Unlike Weiss, McKinnon has not publicly discussed their time together. McKinnon graduated from Columbia in 2006 and quickly built a name for herself in comedy, starring on Logo TV's "Big Gay Sketch Show" for three seasons before becoming a standout performer on "Saturday Night Live" starting in 2012. Weiss graduated in 2007 and wrote for publications such as Haaretz, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times, and the latter is where she would meet her wife.