The Real-Life Partners Of The Middle Cast

Actor Patricia Heaton, who is most known for her role as the mom of three on "Everybody Loves Raymond," portrayed another mom of three in "The Middle": Frankie Heck. In the sitcom, Frankie and her no-nonsense husband attempt to parent their three children as best they can through the many fights and laughs that family life brings. Heaton's character in "The Middle" had been married for over two decades by the time the show ended, much like Heaton herself.

In her life away from the cameras, Heaton is married to actor and producer David Hunt. In a real-life meet cute, Heaton first met her husband when she sublet his apartment. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and now share four children together. While some people may argue that nobody should get into business with their spouse, Hunt and Heaton have proved they're a successful duo in both marriage and business. The couple run a production company together that focuses on faith-based movies called Four Boys Entertainment in honor of their sons.

In 2025, Heaton and her partner discussed working together on the movie "Unexpected." Although Heaton has no real ambition to be a director like her husband, she still had plenty of directing notes for him. "We're both actors with strong opinions," she told Fox News. They faced challenges working on the movie, but they did not let that affect their marriage. "That was very tense and difficult but ... we're still here, still together," Heaton said.