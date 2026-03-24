The Real-Life Partners Of The Middle Cast
Audiences came to know the Heck family and their respective love lives each week from 2009 until 2018, when "The Middle" officially went off air. Fans, of course, know the parents, Frankie Heck and her husband Mike Heck, but the nine seasons of the ABC family sitcom also explored the various relationships surrounding each of the three Heck children — Axl, Sue, and Brick Heck. Spoiler Alert: Sue eventually married her brother's friend, Sean Donahue, in the last season of the show, while Axl ended up with Sue's college roommate, Lexie Brooks. But what about the off-screen romances of "The Middle" actors?
For fans wondering whatever happened to the cast of "The Middle" and their real-life relationships, some of the younger cast members on the show got married shortly after the series ended, while others remained with their longtime partners for years before the show even aired. Some notable cast members of "The Middle" are still reportedly single or have kept details about their personal lives secret, including Neil Flynn and Atticus Shaffer, but other actors from the show have been married for decades. Read on to meet the real-life partners of "The Middle" cast and learn all about their relationships off-screen.
Patricia Heaton is married to fellow actor and producer David Hunt
Actor Patricia Heaton, who is most known for her role as the mom of three on "Everybody Loves Raymond," portrayed another mom of three in "The Middle": Frankie Heck. In the sitcom, Frankie and her no-nonsense husband attempt to parent their three children as best they can through the many fights and laughs that family life brings. Heaton's character in "The Middle" had been married for over two decades by the time the show ended, much like Heaton herself.
In her life away from the cameras, Heaton is married to actor and producer David Hunt. In a real-life meet cute, Heaton first met her husband when she sublet his apartment. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and now share four children together. While some people may argue that nobody should get into business with their spouse, Hunt and Heaton have proved they're a successful duo in both marriage and business. The couple run a production company together that focuses on faith-based movies called Four Boys Entertainment in honor of their sons.
In 2025, Heaton and her partner discussed working together on the movie "Unexpected." Although Heaton has no real ambition to be a director like her husband, she still had plenty of directing notes for him. "We're both actors with strong opinions," she told Fox News. They faced challenges working on the movie, but they did not let that affect their marriage. "That was very tense and difficult but ... we're still here, still together," Heaton said.
Sue Heck from The Middle married a writer
Sue Heck embodied the middle child on "The Middle." Played by actor Eden Sher, Sue is an optimistic if sometimes unpopular and overlooked character in the ABC family sitcom. In the show, she dated the character Brad, who famously came out as gay, but she ended up marrying her brother's close friend, Sean Donahue, by the end of the series. For those wondering what happened to Sue from "The Middle" in real life, the actor tied the knot in 2020 with screenwriter Nick Cron-DeVico, who is known for working on "Robot Chicken."
Like her character on "The Middle," Sher seemingly maintains a positive outlook on life, even in difficult circumstances, and her wedding is a case in point. Sher and Cron-DeVico had their wedding date set when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and disrupted their plans. While nobody wants to get married in a mask, the couple made the best out of the situation and were all smiles during their socially distanced outdoor wedding. Sue from "The Middle" is so stunning in real life and looked like the picture of happiness on her wedding day. The couple are now parents to twin girls, and in October 2025, the actor announced on her podcast, "Middling with Eden and Brock," that she was pregnant for the second time. Sher and Cron-Devico soon welcomed a baby boy, and the actor from "The Middle" often shares glimpses of their life as a family of five on social media.
Charlie McDermott from The Middle married a creative type
Much like Axl Heck, Charlie McDermott's character on "The Middle," the actor eventually settled down and married the love of his life, Sara Rejaie, shortly before the ABC television series ended. Like McDermott himself, his real-life partner is also a creative; Rejaie is a writer, director, and cinematographer who has directed two shorts.
As part of McDerrmott's stunning transformation, the former actor from "The Middle" took a major career pivot. He became a musician and has largely remained out of the spotlight when he is not performing onstage. Although not much is known about his relationship with his wife, it is clear that she is fully supportive of her husband's music career, as she often advertises his upcoming concerts and posts videos of his shows on Instagram. As an artist herself, Rejaie even designed one of her husband's album covers. Like some of the other cast members of "The Middle," McDermott also collaborates with his spouse on creative projects; McDermott's real-life partner helped make one of his music videos in 2024. However, aside from the occasional post about McDermott's musical performances, Rejaie seems to stay out of the spotlight and does not share pictures of the two of them together on social media.
The actor who played Sean Donahue married his co-star from The Middle
Television often brings people together, both viewers and actors alike. In the case of the actors who played Sean Donahue and Lexie Brooks on the sitcom "The Middle," the show brought them more than just fame; it brought them to each other. Actors Beau Wirick and Daniela Bobadilla met and soon fell in love on the set of the show despite their characters engaging in different on-screen romances. In "The Middle," Bobadilla plays Sue Heck's college roommate who falls for Sue's brother, Axl Heck. Donahue eventually marries Sue in the show, but that is far from how Wirick's love story played out in real-life.
In 2018, the same year that "The Middle" ended, the actors who played Donahue and Brooks tied the knot after about a year of dating. In 2020, Wirick finally shared the happy news with his fans on his Instagram page when he posted a throwback photo with his wife on their wedding day in Toluca Lake, California. Although he shared a small glimpse into that day, details of the wedding itself were mostly kept under wraps.
While Wirick has largely stepped away from the limelight since his time on the ABC family sitcom, he returned to the screen in 2023 to star in a television movie called "The Happy Camper" alongside his real-life wife. Wirick and Bobadilla's off-screen love for one another shone through in the romantic film.
Brad from The Middle is living his best life with his boyfriend
It is hard to forget the character of Brad Bottig from "The Middle." On the show, Brad dated Sue Heck for a time, much to the surprise of her parents who correctly assumed he was gay. After Brad came out to Heck on the show, the pair remained best friends. Similarly, the actor who played Bottig, Brock Ciarlelli, remains close to Eden Sher off-screen as well; the duo share a podcast together where they re-watch old episodes of "The Middle."
In real-life, Brad from "The Middle" is nearrly unrecognizable. He lives out and proud, much like his character after he announced he was gay. In 2022, the actor emphasized the importance of portraying LGBTQIA+ characters positively on television. "I want to put a spotlight on someone who came out, was accepted, they're living their life, they're in their power, they're in their own," he told Instinct Magazine of his creative ideas. Off-screen, Ciarlelli is accepted, in love, and living in his power. He has a long-term boyfriend, producer Kameron Tarlow, who worked on shows like "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Pretenders," and Ciarlelli often shares glimpses of their life and travels together. The couple celebrated their seven-year anniversary in November 2025, and Ciarlelli commemorated the occasion by posting a series of photos on Instagram showing the two enjoying arcade and dinner dates together. Ciarlelli has shared many happy adventures with his real-life partner over the years, including zip-lining and driving a dune buggy through Mexico.
Bob from The Middle married a fellow actor
During the course of "The Middle," plenty of recurring characters were introduced, from the Heck family's love interests to their co-workers. One such character on the sitcom is Bob Weaver, Frankie Heck's co-worker, played by Chris Kattan. Bob was portrayed as a lonely character in the show whose mother went on more dates than him, but in real life the actor who played Bob on "The Middle" certainly does not lack romantic companionship.
Chris Kattan's dating history includes various actors and models over the years, but in April 2023, the actor and comedian was ready to settle down again. Kattan proposed to his girlfriend, writer and actor Maria Libri, in a grand romantic gesture. He popped the question at a Wilco concert while the band, who knew about the proposal, played a love song. As of March 2026, nothing has publicly come out about a wedding or a wedding date, but the couple seem very much in love and are partners in more ways than one.
Like his former co-star, Patricia Heaton, Kattan has collaborated on various projects with his real-life partner as well. In a 2023 interview, Kattan said that he had more in common with his fiancée than he initially thought. "I realized our creative brains were also totally in sync," he told People at the time. In February of 2026, Kattan and Libri announced they had started a joint podcast together called "What's Up Peeps?!"
The actor who played Sue's frenemy in The Middle is married
Like many family shows, "The Middle" portrayed the often complicated dynamics between characters. In the series, actor Blaine Saunders plays the character of Carly, Sue Heck's nerdy friend whom she shared a rollercoaster of a friendship with. After Carly had her braces taken off, she ditched her friend for the more "popular" girls, and the former friends eventually drifted apart despite reconciling on occasion.
Off-screen, the actor who played Carly in "The Middle" has a seemingly much less complicated relationship with her real-life partner, Matthew Anthony Jacquez. Unlike some of her fellow former co-stars' partners, Saunders' romantic partner has no connection to Hollywood, and not much is known about Saunders real-life love. On September 16, 2017, the couple tied the knot, but they prefer to keep a low profile when it comes to their private life. They have not publicly shared many details about their wedding or their relationship in general, but Saunders does share some occasional glimpses of their life together on social media, including outings to sports games and trips to Disneyland. For her wedding anniversary in 2023, the actor who played Carly on "The Middle" posted a photo from her wedding day on Instagram. "Six years hitched, 10 years together, by golly we are on our way," the actor wrote in her caption.
Cassidy Finch from The Middle got hitched to a fellow actor
As seen with many of the real-life partners of "The Middle" cast, it is far from uncommon for people who work in the television and movie industry to end up romantically involved, and actor Galadriel Stineman is no different. Stineman played Axl Heck's tutor and eventual girlfriend, Cassidy Finch, in the television series. In "The Middle," Finch and Heck eventually go their separate ways before college, but that is not how Stineman's real-life romance went down. In August 2025, the actor celebrated 15 years of marriage to her husband, actor and producer Kevin Joy, who also appeared in "The Middle."
The actor who played Cassidy on "The Middle" shares two boys with her real-life partner, and the couple is connected to one another professionally as well. Stineman and Joy own a business together, and like Beau Wirick and Daniela Bobadilla, they even starred alongside one another in a romance movie, Hallmark's "Follow Your Heart." The couple often collaborate on screen; Stineman and Joy also play Cheryl and Levi on the television show "Sugarcreek Amish Mysteries." In a 2022 interview with "Hallmarkies Podcast," the spouses revealed that they got married at a courthouse, so filming a more traditional ceremony in the movie "Plus One at An Amish Wedding" together was special for them. "We don't have wedding pictures," "The Middle" actor said, "so this is our wedding picture now!"
The actor who played Frankie's boss in The Middle married his former assistant
Actor and comedian Brian Doyle-Murray may be more well-known for his roles in movies like "Groundhog Day" and "Caddyshack," as well as for the fact that he is Bill Murray's brother, but he still left an impression in the ABC sitcom "The Middle." On the show, Doyle-Murray plays the character of Don Ehlert, the grumpy and often sexist owner of Ehlert Motors, Frankie Heck's workplace in the first four seasons of "The Middle." In the comedy series, Doyle-Murray's character got a divorce, but he is happily married to his partner, Christina Stauffer, in real life.
Although the details of Doyle-Murray and Stauffer's meeting are not known, they have been married since August 2000, almost a decade before "The Middle" aired. Doyle-Murray's wife has experience as a veterinarian and worked at Studio City Animal Hospital in California. However, she also used to work as an assistant director and prefers to remain behind the camera lens. She worked on movies such as "Outbreak" and "Dante's Peak," along with the cult classic series "Coyote Ugly," so she is familiar with the television and film business. Given that Doyle-Murray and Stauffer worked in the same industry together, it makes sense that the former SNL writer and recurring character in "The Middle" is compatible with his wife.
Sue's Wrestlerette team member in The Middle got married off the mat
Like her former co-stars on "The Middle," actor Grace Bannon, who played Sue Heck's Wrestlerette team member Ruth, is happily married. In the summer of 2024, Bannon married actor Jeff Braine in New Orleans, Louisiana. In celebration of their one-year anniversary together, both Bannon and her husband took to social media to share a series of photos from their wedding day. In Bannon's Instagram caption, she shared a sweet aspects of their relationship. "So far, marriage is filled with moments like this: Sometimes you fall asleep before me with your glasses on, and I slide them off you without waking you up 'cause I don't want you to roll over and crush them," "The Middle" actor wrote.
Braine got a bit more emotional in his Instagram post and wrote, "I'm still in love with you and even when the novelty of everything feeling new wears off, I'll keep remembering our vows and remembering the priority you and our marriage have." Braine has shown off his romantic side online as well as his funny side; in 2025, he revealed that he is the founder and instructor of an improvisation comedy group called Giant Improv. While Braine does not work alongside his wife like other real-life partners of "The Middle" cast, the fact that he still works in the entertainment world is a point of connection for the couple.