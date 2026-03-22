Tom Brady Can't Escape Relationship Rumors Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

The ink had barely dried on reports of Tom Brady's non-encounter with Alix Earle in Las Vegas before a brand-new dating rumor emerged. Just two days after the aforementioned article in March 2026, Page Six published another report citing sources that claimed they had seen Brady leaving a different party with Yael Cohen Braun, ex-wife of music mogul Scooter Braun, after the two had spent all night chewing the fat. However, a separate source speaking to the Daily Mail just a few days later cast doubt on the idea that Brady and Braun were anything more than just friends.

"Tom isn't dating anyone specifically," the alleged insider said, adding, "He's not really looking for that. Dating isn't something ever on his mind." The source then revealed another interesting tidbit, claiming that Brady's skills as a quarterback don't necessarily translate to the world of romance. "He's kind of awkward when it comes to dating. Surprisingly, he doesn't really have great game. Usually it's a woman making the first move with him, which would surprise a lot of people. He lets them take the lead a lot of the time," they said.

This echoes a separate report published by RadarOnline in June 2025, which similarly claimed that Brady's off-the-field game was lacking, and that he was still hung up on ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. A source told the publication at the time that while many women had been admiring Brady from afar, those who actually tried to shoot their shot with the five-time Super Bowl MVP were left disappointed. "Word's getting around that Tom's a whiny, flaky man diva and not much fun to be around. He whines about his ex and it just puts off any potential partners," they said.