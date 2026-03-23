Tragic Details About Trump's White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump's history-making chief of staff, has managed to do something few ever could: She has more or less gotten a handle on the unruly politician. Wiles' famous death glare has been captured in photographs on multiple occasions, and apparently, Trump knows all too well that that look means he's running his mouth and that she's advising him to reconsider whatever he was about to say next. The White House staffer notably did this during a speech he made in Pennsylvania, when the president bizarrely pondered a scenario in which journalists were shot. Wiles swiftly employed her signature stare, wordlessly warning Trump that he was going too far.

Wiles having the divisive politician as a boss is tragic in itself, but the White House chief of staff is quite adept at dealing with setbacks. She's faced many hardships throughout her life and career. It stands to reason, then, that working for someone like Trump is likely not all that hard for Wiles. She's used to dealing with men who make questionable decisions. Her husband, Lanny Wiles, whom she divorced in 2017, landed them in a financial mess, which eventually forced the couple to file for bankruptcy.

And sadly, the political strategist told the Daily Mail in November 2024 that the financial hardship was the undoing of their long-term marriage. It didn't dampen Wiles' ambitions, though. She's tough as nails, according to those who know her. "She's one of those people that has the old rule: F**k me? No. F**k you," veteran political operative Rick Wilson told Politico. Given all the tragedies the Trump staffer has had to weather both in and outside of the White House, this mindset doesn't come as a surprise.