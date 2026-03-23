Tragic Details About Trump's White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles
Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump's history-making chief of staff, has managed to do something few ever could: She has more or less gotten a handle on the unruly politician. Wiles' famous death glare has been captured in photographs on multiple occasions, and apparently, Trump knows all too well that that look means he's running his mouth and that she's advising him to reconsider whatever he was about to say next. The White House staffer notably did this during a speech he made in Pennsylvania, when the president bizarrely pondered a scenario in which journalists were shot. Wiles swiftly employed her signature stare, wordlessly warning Trump that he was going too far.
Wiles having the divisive politician as a boss is tragic in itself, but the White House chief of staff is quite adept at dealing with setbacks. She's faced many hardships throughout her life and career. It stands to reason, then, that working for someone like Trump is likely not all that hard for Wiles. She's used to dealing with men who make questionable decisions. Her husband, Lanny Wiles, whom she divorced in 2017, landed them in a financial mess, which eventually forced the couple to file for bankruptcy.
And sadly, the political strategist told the Daily Mail in November 2024 that the financial hardship was the undoing of their long-term marriage. It didn't dampen Wiles' ambitions, though. She's tough as nails, according to those who know her. "She's one of those people that has the old rule: F**k me? No. F**k you," veteran political operative Rick Wilson told Politico. Given all the tragedies the Trump staffer has had to weather both in and outside of the White House, this mindset doesn't come as a surprise.
Susie Wiles' father was an alcoholic
Susie Wiles isn't just another "yes man" in the Trump administration, and that's probably thanks in large part to the fact that she knows how to handle difficult and unpredictable men. After all, her father, NFL broadcast legend Pat Summerall, was an alcoholic. Wiles played a significant role in his decision to get sober simply because she didn't hesitate to tell it like it is when she confronted him about his addiction. When Summerall's issues became unbearable to his family, he was booked into rehab, and as part of the process, his children were asked to write him letters. Wiles detailed exactly how she felt in her correspondence, refusing to gloss over anything.
"I said that sometimes I didn't really want to share the same name, because he was doing so much that I didn't respect," the White House staffer recalled on the "Pod Force One" podcast, in July 2025. "I don't remember the precise words, but that's kind of what I said to him, and it got his attention, apparently." For Wiles, the hardest part about her father's addiction was that the alcohol would make him forget his own grandchildren. "That was horrifying to me, because he'd been such a good dad when I was a little girl," she explained, noting that she included this in the letter she sent.
Summerall recounted how his addiction nearly killed him in a 1991 interview with the Tampa Bay Times. He had developed ulcers from downing a cocktail of painkillers and alcohol on a daily basis and nearly bled to death. This was a turning point for the sports commentator, and he finally turned his life around.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Susie Wiles had a nasty fallout with Ron DeSantis
If you're wondering what Ron DeSantis did before he was a famous governor, the answer is that he was ticking off Susie Wiles. The two had some serious beef, all thanks to Wiles doing her job a little too well. DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial campaign was dying a slow death when she stepped in and made it all better. As one of his former staffers dished to Politico, "The governor would not be the governor if it wasn't for Susie Wiles." It was precisely these kinds of comments that caused friction between DeSantis and Wiles. Initially, she served as the chairwoman of his political committee, but one leaked memo and some discussion about her excellence later, and DeSantis was doing his best to oust her.
The New York Times reported that people familiar with what went down claimed that Wiles was seemingly getting too much credit for DeSantis' success and that the governor thought she wasn't staying in her lane. He was convinced she had leaked a memo to the press in 2019 that expressed his desire to keep raising funds to further his political career too. DeSantis managed to push Wiles out, and once he did so, tried to ensure no one else in his orbit would hire her ever again, urging the likes of Donald Trump to condemn her publicly.
"It was so traumatic for me. I feared for everything, from my reputation to my livelihood — my ability to have a livelihood," Wiles admitted about that tumultuous time in her life. During her 2025 appearance on "Pod Force One," however, Wiles clarified that she'd put the DeSantis drama behind her, noting, "It's in my rearview mirror [...] He's a good governor."
Susie Wiles' 2025 interview with Vanity Fair caused an uproar
In December 2025, Vanity Fair published an explosive interview with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, which had been conducted over the course of her first year in the job. She spoke very candidly about President Donald Trump and his cabinet. Not only did Wiles paint Vice President JD Vance as a "conspiracy theorist" and attributed his allegiance to Trump as "sort of political," but she also made an unflattering comment about her boss when she said he has "an alcoholic's personality," elaborating, "[He] operates [with] a view that there's nothing he can't do. Nothing, zero, nothing."
Elsewhere, Wiles voiced criticism of Elon Musk's DOGE job cuts, called the tech billionaire "an odd, odd duck," and confirmed that Trump is indeed out for revenge on his political adversaries. "We have a loose agreement that the score settling will end before the first 90 days are over," the White House staffer acknowledged. Later in the year, though, she sang a different tune, "I don't think he's on a retribution tour," Wiles clarified, claiming that the president simply doesn't want anyone else to weather what he had to in court.
The interview almost made it look as if Wiles was silently trying to undermine Trump and his administration. Unsurprisingly, it spawned myriad headlines. As a result, Wiles took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to decry the article as a "hit piece," adding, "Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story."
Susie Wiles was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026
On March 16, 2026, Susie Wiles made a shocking announcement: She had received a breast cancer diagnosis. The White House chief of staff took to X to share the news, disclosing that she had heard the week prior. But Wiles made it clear that her diagnosis wasn't going to keep her from the White House and that she would continue doing her work as normal. "I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a very good prognosis," the Trump staffer wrote, taking a moment to thank the president for his support.
Her boss meanwhile, took to Truth Social to comment on Wiles' statement, hailing her as "a great person, and one of the strongest people I know," (via X). He reiterated that she would continue working, adding, "She will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!" Wiles didn't really have time to contend with the fact that the entire world now knew about her diagnosis before she had to sit down at a meeting with the Kennedy Center board of trustees.
Donald Trump brought up her diagnosis as he introduced her, noting, "She announced a minor difficulty, which will be in good shape [...] You'll be around for a long time," (via X). Wiles' usual steely exterior appeared slightly brittle at the meeting, but if her past is any indication, she will face this latest challenge with the grit and determination that has made her famous and beloved in Washington.