Glaringly Obvious Signs Chevy Chase's Reputation In Hollywood Will Never Recover

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It's common for fans to say that you should never meet your idols. Sometimes, this motto is confirmed when the behavior of some Hollywood stars is shown to the world. Chevy Chase was once the personification of comedy, starring in hits like "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Caddyshack," and "Fletch." During his stint on "Saturday Night Live," he was a fan-favorite for his talent. However, his career started to take a downward spiral once people who worked with him revealed some of the problematic behavior that Chase displayed at work.

While his popularity grew on "SNL" — he was the "Weekend Update" original host — Chase's co-stars believed his ego started inflating and, according to past "SNL" cast members, working with him became a challenge. Ever since then, Chase's reputation started preceding him, and it got to a point where everywhere he worked, someone seemed to have something bad to say about him.

Not that Chase isn't aware of all that. In fact, his oft maligned behavior was on display in the CNN documentary "I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not." In one moment of the documentary, Chase is shown being rude, presumably to director Marina Zenovich. He basically calls her stupid, as seen in a video circulating through TikTok and X. Chase snarks, "You're not bright enough. How's that?" and sparked ire from netizens for his attitude.