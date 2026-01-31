Once comedy's hottest talent as the breakout star of "Saturday Night Live" before becoming Hollywood's most lovable goofy dad in big-screen blockbuster "National Lampoon's Vacation" and its multiple sequels, Chevy Chase's legacy has grown complicated over the years. (In fact, some tragic details about Chase have even emerged.) That was certainly evident in the CNN documentary about him, "I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not," titled for his catchphrase while serving as the first-ever "Weekend Update" anchor on "SNL."

In the documentary, Chase's long-held reputation for being a jerk is on full display when the film's director (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter), tells him, "I'm just trying to figure you out." Chase replies, "No s***. It's not gonna be easy for you. You're not bright enough." In fact, the doc is full of interviews with people who relate their own anecdotes about being on the receiving end of his prickly personality; the word "a**hole" is used frequently.

So, how did a guy who was America's golden boy of comedy in the 1970s become so widely loathed in the decades that followed? To gain some insight, we looked at the long list of celebs who can't stand Chevy Chase.