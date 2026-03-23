The Scandal That Completely Derailed Matthew Fox's Career After LOST

What do you do after starring in a television series that is credited with changing TV forever? Some actors jump right into the next show, but that wasn't the case with Matthew Fox. After leading the hit show "Lost," he practically disappeared from Hollywood, starring in a handful of movies and then entering a seven-year hiatus that ended in 2022, with the TV series "Last Light." Maybe he just wanted to rest after working hard on a long-running series, but we can't ignore that the timing of his disappearance is strangely connected to a scandal that might have derailed his career.

In 2012, fans were still discussing the ending of "Lost," and former cast members sometimes joined the conversation on social media. In one interaction that has since become infamous, one fan asked actor Dominic Monaghan ("The Lord of the Rings") if he could persuade Fox to create an X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Monaghan's since-deleted response was as shocking as it was brief (per The Hollywood Reporter): "He beats women. No thanks."

The information obviously came as a shock to long-time "Lost" fans, but Monaghan didn't follow with any concrete evidence to support his statement. During an interview with Men's Journal in 2018, Fox addressed the tweet and defended himself, saying, "A lot of negative s**t [has been] said about me, when they're the furthest things from who I am ... The 46 years I've been breathing on this planet, I have never hit a woman before. Never have, never will. But I think there's still gonna be a lot of people out there who'll think it's true no matter what the f**k I say."