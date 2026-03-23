The Scandal That Completely Derailed Matthew Fox's Career After LOST
What do you do after starring in a television series that is credited with changing TV forever? Some actors jump right into the next show, but that wasn't the case with Matthew Fox. After leading the hit show "Lost," he practically disappeared from Hollywood, starring in a handful of movies and then entering a seven-year hiatus that ended in 2022, with the TV series "Last Light." Maybe he just wanted to rest after working hard on a long-running series, but we can't ignore that the timing of his disappearance is strangely connected to a scandal that might have derailed his career.
In 2012, fans were still discussing the ending of "Lost," and former cast members sometimes joined the conversation on social media. In one interaction that has since become infamous, one fan asked actor Dominic Monaghan ("The Lord of the Rings") if he could persuade Fox to create an X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Monaghan's since-deleted response was as shocking as it was brief (per The Hollywood Reporter): "He beats women. No thanks."
The information obviously came as a shock to long-time "Lost" fans, but Monaghan didn't follow with any concrete evidence to support his statement. During an interview with Men's Journal in 2018, Fox addressed the tweet and defended himself, saying, "A lot of negative s**t [has been] said about me, when they're the furthest things from who I am ... The 46 years I've been breathing on this planet, I have never hit a woman before. Never have, never will. But I think there's still gonna be a lot of people out there who'll think it's true no matter what the f**k I say."
Why did Matthew Fox disappear for almost a decade?
It also didn't help his case that around the same time, a story of an alleged aggression surfaced online. According to a 2011 report, Fox got drunk and punched a female bus driver in Cleveland. The full story was unclear, but the case ended up getting dismissed because, according to court documents (via Today), the accuser didn't cooperate fully as the case developed.
Matthew Fox denied the brutal accusations, but the reflection on his career was hard to ignore. After 2012, he was only cast in three movies ("World War Z," "Extinction," and "Bone Tomahawk"), and then he disappeared for seven years. Fox explained his own absence from the spotlight in the same 2018 Men's Journal interview by stating: "For me, whether or not I work again is always gonna depend upon the quality of the opportunities that I get. And if I don't get quality opportunities, you probably won't see much of me."
In 2026, Fox returned to mainstream — and we saw that he changed a lot — after being cast in Taylor Sheridan's ("Yellowstone") Paramount+ series "The Madison." During the show's premiere event, Fox spoke with Variety and once again addressed why he left the screen for so long. He shared, "I felt like it was time to engage really intensely with my family. I had missed some of their childhood because I was on set all the time with 'Lost' and doing films and promoting everything. It was the right moment for me to step back."