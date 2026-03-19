Donald Trump Leaves Entire Room Speechless After Wildly Rude Joke About Pearl Harbor
One key thing aspiring comedians should remember is that timing is everything. President Donald Trump has dipped his fingers into several different ventures over the years, but being a world leader undoubtedly lands you in times and places where cracking a joke is less than appropriate. You could practically hear a pin drop in the Oval Office after one joke failed to land during his meeting on March 19 with the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi.
Reporter: Why didn't you tell allies about the war before attacking Iran?
Trump: We wanted it to be a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor? pic.twitter.com/BJWiVoeH38
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026
The meeting between the leaders was undoubtedly going to lead to some questions about Trump's war on Iran, as one reporter asked, "Japan and the U.S. are very good friends. But one question, why didn't you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, like Japan, about the war before taking Iran?" While Trump went on to explain that they "didn't want to signal too much" and "wanted it to be a surprise," he swiftly B-lined into asking the reporter, "Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" While the question was met by laughter, his next joke, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" didn't go down as smoothly.
A nervous giggle was cut by radio silence as the president filled the space with, "You believe in surprise, I think, much more than us," affirming his choice not to inform allies before moving on to the next question. The prime minister's tight smile never wavered, but her eyebrows told a different story.
Donald Trump's joke didn't just land badly with the Prime Minister of Japan
There have been a number of jokes from President Donald Trump that communicate a lot more than he seemingly intends. His jokes about becoming the new pope and how he doesn't believe he'll get to heaven potentially revealed some of his insecurities, but also remained mostly respectful and appropriate. This latest attempt at comedy didn't quite go down well at all, with one user on X reacting to the exchange with "Holy sh**. Even for Trump this is bad." Another user responded to the tone switch in the room with, "The nervous laughs then absolute dead silence, oh man." Others picked up on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's body language throughout, with one pointing out, "Oh my lord she is mortified."
The 1941 surprise attack on Pearl Harbor is a sensitive topic for a lot of reasons, not only because it cost 2,400 Americans their lives, but also directly led to the U.S. getting involved in WWII. In the years that followed, over 100,000 Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps, and over 200,000 people were killed in nuclear attacks on Japan. While the U.S. and Japan were able to repair their relationship after the war, Trump's tariffs have already risked alienating allies and U.S. national security.
The prime minister appears to have taken the joke in stride — or at least didn't want to make things more awkward by commenting on it — but it wasn't the most awkward moment the pair has shared. Trump's embarrassing gaffe in Japan back in 2025 put even his greasy makeup to shame.