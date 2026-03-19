Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Restaurant Debacle Isn't Her First Time Sparring With Local Business

While she may be the governor of Arkansas, not everyone in Arkansas is a fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Folks made that fact abundantly clear last week when Sanders was asked to leave a local restaurant when patrons apparently did not think her presence was a present. This is surely embarrassing for Sanders, but believe it or not, when it comes to getting kicked out of a restaurant thanks to her views, she's been there, done that.

With Arkansas State Police protection detail in tow, Sanders headed to The Croissanterie, a Little Rock restaurant, for lunch on March 13. In a statement, Sanders' spokesperson said that, after she and her group had already paid, the restaurant's owner "approached a member of the Governor's Executive Protection Detail and asked the governor to leave because her presence was 'making employees threatened and uncomfortable' because of her political views," per KARK. They added that as Sanders then got ready to leave, someone in the restaurant "yelled 'It's time to go' and made a crude hand gesture in the governor's direction."

"It's the Red Hen all over again," wrote Daily Wire's Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the incident. And the journalist surely wasn't the only person to recall the last time Sanders' MAGA cred got her booted from a restaurant. Back in 2018, the owner of Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, kicked her out because she was associated with Donald Trump.