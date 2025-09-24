People Who Clearly Don't Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders once caught the ire of her fellow Republicans for the strangest reason. In a 2023 post shared on his blog, Blue Hog Report, Arkansas-based attorney Matthew Campbell revealed that the state's governor had shelled out a whopping $19,000 on a podium that would have ordinarily come with a price tag of around $200 to $900. The Associated Press added more fuel to the fire with a follow-up report suggesting that Sarah's office intended to dig into the Republican Party's coffers to reimburse Arkansas for the exorbitant purchase.

As the Podiumgate controversy dragged on, several GOP politicians started publicly taking aim at Sanders. As the AP reported, Arkansas Senator John Payton argued that although the podium clearly wasn't worth its hefty price tag, it could still provide some value, noting, "I do think the lesson learned could be worth far more than that if we would just accept the fact that it was bad judgement and it was carelessness." Meanwhile, Arkansas Rep. Julie Mayberry pointed out that the podium was "a complete waste of money if no one is using it," (via WSLS 10).

However, those words may not have hit quite as hard as the criticism that her father, Mike Huckabee's, former communications director, Rex Nelson, shared with Politico in May 2024. "We are in a weird position of having a governor in this state who doesn't seem to have much interest in governing Arkansas," he stated. When the scandal died down, the Arkansas governor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a cringey video of the podium synced to a Jay-Z song.