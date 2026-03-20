The Subtle Move That Hints The Netflix Rumors About Meghan Markle Aren't BS
Two months ago, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, suffered another career fumble when her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" wasn't renewed for its third season. Since then, rumors have swirled that the streaming service wants nothing to do with Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. And, while they're trying to convince the public otherwise, it seems like these rumors may be true.
A year before "With Love, Meghan" was officially cancelled, the titular host made waves when she rejoined Instagram after a long hiatus. Netflix's CEO, Ted Sarandos, was one of the first people to welcome her back to social media by hitting the "follow" button. So, it certainly seems telling that he has now revoked that follow. Sarandos is no longer following Meghan or the official account for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Instagram. He reportedly made the move about a month after news broke that "With Love, Meghan" wouldn't be back after season 2.
However, Nicole Avant, Sarandos' wife, hasn't unfollowed Meghan. A Netflix insider told the Daily Mail, "Nicole and Meghan are still friends." That doesn't mean, however, that Sarandos' unfollowing was an accident. Another source told the outlet that he is "fed up with the pair."
Folks at Netflix may be tired of Harry and Meghan
News about the Netflix CEO subtly cutting ties with Meghan Markle on social media comes just a day after Bela Bajaria, the chief content officer at Netflix, took a stand against the rumors about bad blood between the streamer and the Sussexes. "I would say don't believe whatever you read," she told the Hollywood Reporter regarding the gossip. "Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking," she noted, adding, "But here's the thing: We still have a relationship with them, we have movies in development with them, we have an amazing doc with them, they have things in development on the TV and film side."
Bajaria made this statement two days after Variety reported that a source from Netflix said, "The mood in the building is 'We're done,'" regarding Meghan and Prince Harry. It is also rumored that Ted Sarandos will now only speak to Harry and Meghan if a lawyer is also in the meeting. The formerly royal duo's attorney, Michael J. Kump, told the outlet, "This is blatantly false. In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers."
Even so, Sarandos' choice to unfollow Meghan seems to send a message. And, despite her insistence that there's no trouble in paradise, it's worth noting that Bajaria has reportedly unfollowed Meghan, too.