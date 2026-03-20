The Subtle Move That Hints The Netflix Rumors About Meghan Markle Aren't BS

Two months ago, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, suffered another career fumble when her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" wasn't renewed for its third season. Since then, rumors have swirled that the streaming service wants nothing to do with Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. And, while they're trying to convince the public otherwise, it seems like these rumors may be true.

A year before "With Love, Meghan" was officially cancelled, the titular host made waves when she rejoined Instagram after a long hiatus. Netflix's CEO, Ted Sarandos, was one of the first people to welcome her back to social media by hitting the "follow" button. So, it certainly seems telling that he has now revoked that follow. Sarandos is no longer following Meghan or the official account for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, on Instagram. He reportedly made the move about a month after news broke that "With Love, Meghan" wouldn't be back after season 2.

However, Nicole Avant, Sarandos' wife, hasn't unfollowed Meghan. A Netflix insider told the Daily Mail, "Nicole and Meghan are still friends." That doesn't mean, however, that Sarandos' unfollowing was an accident. Another source told the outlet that he is "fed up with the pair."