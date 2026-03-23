25 Pics That Show Off Melania Trump's Stunning Beauty Transformation

Melania Trump has come a long way since she first broke out onto the scene in the '90s. When people first got to know her, she was a model from Slovenia, living in New York, dating real estate tycoon Donald Trump. They began dating in 1998 and went on to marry in 2005. Fast forward a couple of decades, and she was at the White House fulfilling the role of First Lady of the United States. It was a remarkable trajectory.

During this time, Melania has undergone a stunning transformation. In fact, she looks quite different now compared to her early modeling days; in side-by-side pictures, Melania is nearly unrecognizable when compared to her looks in the early 2000s. Not only has she come a long way, but she's solidified herself as a style icon, and Melania has a long list of her best fashion moments ever. She's also committed herself to impeccable makeup and grooming. Ever since she first became famous, Melania has shown considerable care when it comes to her makeup, her hair, and her overall look. But even these facets have changed, and Melania has undergone a stunning beauty transformation that's taken her from a Manhattan it-girl to first lady. And it's only fair to say that she's looked stunning every step of the way.