25 Pics That Show Off Melania Trump's Stunning Beauty Transformation
Melania Trump has come a long way since she first broke out onto the scene in the '90s. When people first got to know her, she was a model from Slovenia, living in New York, dating real estate tycoon Donald Trump. They began dating in 1998 and went on to marry in 2005. Fast forward a couple of decades, and she was at the White House fulfilling the role of First Lady of the United States. It was a remarkable trajectory.
During this time, Melania has undergone a stunning transformation. In fact, she looks quite different now compared to her early modeling days; in side-by-side pictures, Melania is nearly unrecognizable when compared to her looks in the early 2000s. Not only has she come a long way, but she's solidified herself as a style icon, and Melania has a long list of her best fashion moments ever. She's also committed herself to impeccable makeup and grooming. Ever since she first became famous, Melania has shown considerable care when it comes to her makeup, her hair, and her overall look. But even these facets have changed, and Melania has undergone a stunning beauty transformation that's taken her from a Manhattan it-girl to first lady. And it's only fair to say that she's looked stunning every step of the way.
Melania embraces the skinny brow trend of the '90s
Once upon a time, Melania Trump (née Knauss) loved a skinny brow. When she attended the premiere of "Celebrity" on September 25, 1998, with Donald Trump, her eyebrows were shockingly thin by today's standards, but were very much in vogue at the time. She finished off the look with some pale, shimmery eyeshadow, steering clear of the heavier, smoky eye that would define her later makeup look. At this point, Melania was keeping her beauty regimen light. There was no heavy blush, bronzer, or contouring. Instead, her skin looked luminous and fresh.
Melania's beauty style was so '90s when she first broke out onto the scene
In one of the first photos of them together, Donald Trump and Melania Trump (then-Knauss) attended the 18th annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York on June 2, 1999. Melania looked like the pinnacle of '90s it-girl. She had skinny brows, a middle part in her sleek, straight hair, and super glossy, nude lips. Her makeup was visible, but not overwhelming, as she opted for black eyeliner as a standout feature and kept the rest to a minimum. This was clearly before she jumped into the era of blushes and bronzers.
Melania's fine hair was a signature part of her style in the early days
Melania Trump has undergone a total hair transformation over the years, and in the early days, she wore it straight. When she attended the "Star Wars-Episode 1: The Phantom Menace" premiere with Donald Trump, it was clear how fine her hair really was. Evidently, she was inspired by hair trends of the late '90s, early 2000s, sporting a layered, straightened style that she parted down the middle. Instead of voluminous curls, Melania opted for minimalist hair with blunt layers and severe, straight edges.
Melania had fun with blue eyeshadow
Everyone's guilty of a colorful eye shadow phase, and Melania Trump was no different. On April 13, 1999, she attended the VH1 Divas Live concert in New York City with Donald Trump. For the occasion, she wore a blue, glitzy dress and made the bold decision to rock an eyeshadow in the same shade. It was all about matching back then. Shimmery, blue eyeshadow was hugely popular in the early aughts, with models like Kate Moss making it trendy, so Melania was very hip with her bright color choice.
Melania wore her hair sleek and straight
Melania Trump was much more relaxed about her hair when she and Donald Trump were first breaking onto the scene as a couple. For instance, when she attended the New York City Grand Central Gala on October 5, 1998, her hair was notably casual. She wore it slightly parted to the side, and styled it with a soft tousle to give it volume. It's evident that she was under a lot less media scrutiny at this time compared to her years as first lady, because Melania seemed much more carefree about those details. She'd never get away with that now.
Melania dyed her hair dark black
Melania Trump switched up her hair color for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual Oscar party on February 29, 2004. Instead of the warmer, natural brown she had previously rocked, Melania arrived with a striking, dark brown hair job. The new color created a drastic contrast to her white, lace gown and gave her overall appearance a dramatic, sumptuous aura. She added additional contrast thanks to a glittering pair of diamond earrings that stood out next to her newly-dark hair. This was still in the era where she kept the rest of her makeup light, and Melania nixed both blush and bronzer for this event.
Melania embraces the bronzed goddess makeup look
Melania Trump wouldn't keep her hair dark for very long. By New York Fashion Week in 2005, Melania had considerably lightened her hair with honey blond tones for the Vera Wang show at Bryant Park. She even changed her makeup to match her new hair color; Melania had ditched heavy eye makeup tones for warm, bronze colors and was rocking a tanned, sun-kissed glow thanks to a warm shade of apricot blush on her cheeks. This would mark one of the first instances in her beauty evolution where Melania embraced a strong color on her cheek, and it looked great.
Melania goes ultra glam after her wedding
Melania Trump's whole aura shifted after she got married to Donald Trump. Melania and Donald's incredibly lavish wedding took place on January 22, 2005 at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida followed by a reception at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. After the wedding, Melania attended the Art for Life Gala Honoring Sean P. Diddy Combs at Mar-a-Lago, and her makeup showed a new confidence radiating from within. Melania was a maximalist. She wore a bold smoky eye and a pigmented lip gloss, as well as a strong, rouge blush that made her look flushed and full of life.
Melania goes for a softer curl but can't ditch the blue shadow
Melania Trump would make another nostalgic trip down the blue eyeshadow lane for the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 15, 2007. Matching the frosty, pastel blue of her gown, Melania went hard on her eyeshadow for this event, opting for a smoldering smoky eye with evident hints of blue. She balanced the bold eye tones with a bronze cheek that had a hint of contouring power to it, and glossy, pink lips to complete the look. She looked tanned and very healthy.
Melania gets really into lip gloss in the early 2000s
Lip glosses were hugely popular in the 2000s, proving to outperform other lip products, especially lipstick – and for those who need, there's a quick refresher on the real difference between lip gloss and lipstick. Melania Trump jumped on this trend, ditching high-pigmented lipsticks in favor of a high-shine gloss. When she attended the 2007 fashion week in New York, she arrived at the J. Mendel show with frosty blue eyeshadow and a pretty, pink gloss that was a perfect embodiment of the makeup standards at the time.
Melania brings high-voltage makeup to motherhood
Melania Trump was not about to recede into the shadows after she and Donald Trump welcomed son Barron Trump in March 2006. In fact, her makeup was just as magnetic and dramatic as it had ever been when she attended the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwarz on March 11, 2008, with wee Barron on her hip. Here, Melania went with a full face of makeup, including a dark smoky eye, a high-pigment blush, and pink lip gloss. She also wore her hair curled to add volume, so it was clear that Melania wasn't letting motherhood get in the way of her glam.
Melania channels a 1960s-inspired beehive and a dark spray tan in 2010
Melania Trump exhibited a whole new chapter in her beauty transformation when she attended the Met Gala on May 3, 2010. Melania wore a strapless, navy gown designed by Christian Siriano. Melania took her styling to a sophisticated level with a 1960's-inspired beehive hairdo with a sweeping side bang. In terms of makeup, she opted for a bold blush, a simple gloss, and eye makeup that managed to be dramatic without overwhelming. She kept up with her bronze goddess era thanks to an evident tan, but the golden tone worked well with her strapless gown.
Melania plays with bangs and a bold smoky eye in 2011
Melania Trump changed things up again at the Met Gala in May 2011. She wore her hair pulled up, but that year she rocked some dense bangs. This was an unusual styling choice for her, as her favored hairstyle tends to steer clear of bangs. Melania wore a gold, sequin gown by Reem Acra and complemented the dazzle of the dress with some very dark, almost gothic eyeliner and a bronze undertone to her makeup. But she kept things simple with her lip gloss, and the overall effect was stunning.
Melania rocks a strong brow in 2014
Melania Trump evolved beyond the skinny brows that she so loved in the '90s. In February 2014, at a screening of "The LEGO Movie," Melania exhibited a whole new brow style, one that would stick with her in the years to come. Melania grew out her brows and the thicker, bolder brow framed her face in a more dramatic way. This was likely an anti-aging beauty strategy, because thicker brows tend to look more youthful, and this became a beauty trend that Melania would stick with.
As Donald Trump enters politics, Melania channels an everyday-pretty vibe
Melania Trump looked notably different when she attended the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate at University of Colorado on October 28, 2015. She was there to support Donald Trump in his new foray into politics, and this career change would also influence Melania's beauty habits. She wore her hair pulled back with some casual, face-framing pieces. Her eye makeup was much more simple than ordinary, and she had foregone the fake tan. Clearly, Melania was trying to embody an everyday beauty regimen that would make her, and her husband, more approachable to the American people.
In 2016, Melania settles on her signature first lady hairdo
It was a big moment for Melania Trump's beauty evolution when she arrived at the third U.S. presidential debate on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the final debate before election night, and Melania emerged with what would become her quintessential first lady hair style. In fact, her long-time stylist, Mordechai Alvow, told Yahoo! Life that there was a lot of thought behind this consistent style. "When your hair looks the same, it helps people feel like they know you — it helps people feel more comfortable," Alvow explained. So this was a big moment.
Melania embraces first lady glam
During her first term as first lady, Melania Trump exhibited another new era for her hair and beauty story. At the 95th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting on November 30, 2017, Melania showed her signature first lady makeup regimen. This included a bold, brown brow along with a healthy dose of bronzer. Not to be missed was her heavy, statement eye makeup, including prominent liner on both her top and bottom lash line, and a soft, pink lip gloss. In her effort to be approachable and familiar to people, this would become her go-to makeup style while in the White House.
Melania plays with diplomatic dressing and styling in Paris
Melania Trump looked very happy to spend time with Brigitte Macron, wife to Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, when Melania and Donald Trump visited Paris in November 2018. Melania styled herself with diplomatic dressing in mind. She wore her hair up in a classic, French chignon, and the chic hairstyle suited the aura of Paris. She wore very dark eye makeup but softened the overall look with a neutral lip. It was clear that a hint of bronze was a new staple to her makeup routine. Plus, her simple, black coat suited the sleek simplicity of Melania's vibe on her visit.
Melania doesn't always get it right as first lady
It's perfectly normal to have a few misses in the midst of so many hits. There was one occasion where Melania Trump proved fallible in her hair and makeup evolution. This occurred during the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony December 5, 2019. While her red and white coat was festive and seasonally-appropriate, Melania's bronzer — with an almost-orange finish — was too dark and unnatural for the middle of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. To be fair, her subtle, glossy lip and sultry eye makeup almost made up for heavy bronzer.
Melania rocks honey-colored locks
Melania Trump absolutely killed the cool-girl glam while walking on the South Lawn of the White House on December 31, 2020. A lover of oversized, shield sunglasses, Melania emerged with shades on, proving that sometimes, makeup can remain hidden. Instead, it was the evolution of her overall aura that shone through. It's widely rumored that Melania wears hair extensions, and this makes sense. Gone were the days of her thin, straight hair from the '90s. Instead, she showcased a full mane of thick, wavy, highlighted hair with a natural, bronze complexion. Her lip was neutral, and she looked casual and sophisticated all at once.
Melania looks a little too happy to be back in Florida
During the interim between Donald Trump's first and second terms as president, he and Melania Trump spent a lot of time at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. So when they celebrated New Year's Eve in 2022 at their club, Melania looked positively radiant. She was done with being the first lady for the time being, and instead had extra energy to focus on herself. The attention showed, because she arrived with lustrous, long blond hair, a big smile, and a major glam moment. She particularly revelled in bronzer for the occasion, sporting a sumptuous, sun-kissed glow.
Melania channels a softer glam in her second round as first lady
As the first lady in February 2026, Melania Trump looked strikingly different from her early days as a model when she and Donald Trump first started dating. While speaking in the Blue Room at the White House, Melania showed off her tweaked first lady hair. It was slightly parted on the side, adding a casual glamorousness to the 'do, and the color was a warm, honey blond. Her brows were structured and filled in, while her lashes — possibly fake — looked full and fluffy. Her makeup was soft, in neutral, flattering shades of bronze and pink.
Melania doesn't play when it comes to New Years glam
There's an old adage that women should wear less makeup, or at least lighter makeup, as they age. If Melania Trump ever came across this memo, she gave it a hard pass. And good for her. Because when she attended the New Year's Eve celebration at the Mar-A-Lago club on December 31, 2024 with Donald Trump, Melania absolutely nailed a mature, bold makeup look. She wore a jaw-dropping, black Versace dress for the event, along with loose curls and a full face of dramatic makeup.
Melania serves the combo of blond hair and a big brow
Melania Trump further proved the solidification of her first lady glam look when she welcomed the White House Christmas Tree on November 24, 2025. Wearing a stunning white coat with red gloves, Melania exhibited a much lighter blond hair color than she had when she first entered the White House. Her brows were another notable beauty step. Her signature skinny brows from the '90s were long gone. Instead, she had fully stepped into a bold, darker brow that offered a youthful fullness and a strong frame to her face.
Melania's heavy, dark eyeliner steals the show
Melania Trump showed the full power of her beauty transformation during a meeting with the United Nations Security Council on March 2, 2026. It was a pinnacle moment of her hair and makeup styling. In fact, she looked so awesome that Melania-inspired makeup tutorials dominated social media, claiming that her "Slavic aura" was back. Melania wore her hair long, blond, and curled in her quintessential first lady hairstyle. She also rocked a bold, dark eye, along with a strong statement brow. She finished things off with a light, glossy lip and a bronzed, tanned complexion.