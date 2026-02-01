What Landman's Leading Ladies Really Look Like Without Makeup On
Among the gritty and grim boomtown landscape of Paramount+ series "Landman," the women somehow manage to maintain a flawless glamour. The Taylor Sheridan drama follows several key players in the Texas oil industry, many of whom are bombshells with perfectly coiffed hair and makeup that continue to look stunning even after their mascara runs down their faces — which it often does. But the actors who play them don't always have a professional makeup crew around.
Indeed, in terms of makeup, the "Landman" leading ladies — including Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, and Kayla Wallace — go all out for the show, and even on red carpets while promoting their work, but they occasionally show off their casual side online. Thanks to social media, fans get a glimpse into the stars' personal lives, including how they go about their days, sans full glam. From Wallace's adorable freckles to Chávez's sun-kissed summer face, here's what the women of "Landman" look like without makeup.
Paulina Chávez embraces an au natural look for the summer
Paulina Chávez leaves her dramatically furrowed brow behind on set, and looks effortlessly glowing when not in front of the cameras. In 2022, Chávez posted a poolside bikini shot on Instagram, which showed off her flawless skin. Her stunning, dark features were outlined by the sun, giving a natural highlight to her youthful face. The star's refreshed and relaxed look is practically the antithesis of her "Landman" character, Ariana Medina, who can't catch a break after she is left a young widow and single mother when her husband is killed in an oil rig accident.
Demi Moore uses accessories to accentuate her natural beauty
"Landman" character Cami Miller's commanding presence is typically underscored by a polished makeup look and perfect hairstyle. But Demi Moore is a little more relaxed in real life. The "Ghost" star posted a bare-faced selfie while in bed with her dog on Instagram in 2023. She really boasted her age-defying beauty in a pair of aviator-style glasses. Moore must have been raking in the praise in the comment section. One user wrote, "Just absolutely stunning!" While another complimented the Hollywood veteran by saying, "Honestly, you get more beautiful with age." Of course, Moore can't escape the plastic surgery rumors, with some people surmising she's relied on Botox and filler.
Ali Larter's flawless face is the focal point
Many wonder what Ali Larter looks like without makeup, since her "Landman" character, Angela Norris, is always rocking a bold glamour style. While she is just as stunning in real life, Larter will sometimes opt for a more natural look, like the one featured in a 2025 Instagram Reel about her partnership with L'Oreal. With her hair pulled back by a pair of sunglasses resting on her head, the actor's flawless face was the focal point. Her L'Oreal ad must be very successful, considering how radiant her skin looks, even without the help of foundation or highlighter.
Michelle Randolph's natural brows are to die for
Michelle Randolph expertly portrays the bubbly Ainsley Norris, with long locks and a glowing face of bronzed makeup, but the actor's off-camera look is far more toned-down than her beauty-obsessed "Landman" character. Randolph — who may look familiar if you have also watched Taylor Sheridan's "1923" – posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the "Yellowstone" prequel series on Instagram in 2022, showcasing her makeup-free features. Notably different was her hair, which is naturally curly — and the focus of a lot of fan praise. Randolph's clear face emphasized her dark eyebrows, a gorgeous contrast to her light hair.
Kayla Wallace blesses us with a makeup-free mirror selfie
Kayla Wallace was rocking comfy chic in a couple of mirror selfies posted on Instagram in 2022, all the while boasting her stunning, unadorned facial features. "Over here trying to look like my mother," the actor wrote about the photos, in which she donned a pair of tortoiseshell-framed glasses. Her casual, no-makeup look is a far cry from her "Landman" character Rebecca Falcone's usual glam, which often consists of mauve lipstick and a brown smoky eye — though the makeup crew does an astounding job at accentuating Wallace's natural freckles!