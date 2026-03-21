Justin Long's Bizarre Ozempic Ad Has Everyone Asking The Same Shady Thing

There's a common misconception that your favorite Hollywood actors are making a living solely off of acting gigs. Whether it be ambassadorship, Super Bowl commercials, or even mobile game ads, celebrities have always made their bread and butter through brand deals outside the theater. Even actors who have seemingly left Hollywood are making their comeback during commercial breaks, and "Tusk" star Justin Long is one of them. And his most recent ad is making fans question his intent.

Long had by no means stopped acting, starring in recent horror hits such as "Weapons" and "Barbarian". Despite that, it would be disingenuous to claim he's maintained the same level of star power as when he was dating Drew Barrymore or living with Jonah Hill. Fans were shocked to find him reprising his role from Apple commercials 20 years ago in January 2026 ads for Ozempic.

Appearing alongside his old co-star John Hodgman, the ad mirrors the same formula as the 2006 Mac campaign. Fans found it strange to see Long representing the GLP-1, with many questioning why he would take on this job. One user on X noted how "Justin Long really be in anything bc wdym I've seen him in new girl, tusk, and now an ozempic ad?" Another joked, "Recession indicator? justin long being on ozempic ads," hinting at both the peak era of his career, as well as potential money problems motivating the star to take on the job.