Justin Long's Bizarre Ozempic Ad Has Everyone Asking The Same Shady Thing
There's a common misconception that your favorite Hollywood actors are making a living solely off of acting gigs. Whether it be ambassadorship, Super Bowl commercials, or even mobile game ads, celebrities have always made their bread and butter through brand deals outside the theater. Even actors who have seemingly left Hollywood are making their comeback during commercial breaks, and "Tusk" star Justin Long is one of them. And his most recent ad is making fans question his intent.
Long had by no means stopped acting, starring in recent horror hits such as "Weapons" and "Barbarian". Despite that, it would be disingenuous to claim he's maintained the same level of star power as when he was dating Drew Barrymore or living with Jonah Hill. Fans were shocked to find him reprising his role from Apple commercials 20 years ago in January 2026 ads for Ozempic.
Appearing alongside his old co-star John Hodgman, the ad mirrors the same formula as the 2006 Mac campaign. Fans found it strange to see Long representing the GLP-1, with many questioning why he would take on this job. One user on X noted how "Justin Long really be in anything bc wdym I've seen him in new girl, tusk, and now an ozempic ad?" Another joked, "Recession indicator? justin long being on ozempic ads," hinting at both the peak era of his career, as well as potential money problems motivating the star to take on the job.
Why is Justin Long in Ozempic ads?
The common consensus amongst netizens regarding the choice of Justin Long as a spokesperson for the GLP-1 is confusion. Olympic tennis player Serena Williams' Ozempic transformation makes her endorsement of the telehealth company Ro appropriate, albeit disappointing to fans. As Long has never claimed to take or need a GLP-1, most users are dismissing his endorsement as a cash-grab or a sign that he's being overlooked by Hollywood execs for new roles.
However, it's important to note that celebrities have been doing bizarre ads for decades. Before it was commonly accepted that Chris Pratt could do an ad for the Monopoly GO mobile game, or Samuel L. Jackson could be the face of Capital One, celebrities would star in ads abroad out of fear that it would damage their reputation back home. Cameron Diaz and Celine Dion were doing commercials for Aeon English Schools in Japan, Arnold Schwarzenegger was filming ramen ads, and Bruce Willis was a spokesperson for Eon gas stations.
A celebrity filming commercials for products they do or (probably) don't use on a regular basis is nothing new, but evidently still leaves a bad taste in audiences' mouths. Long's Ozempic ads are clearly the company's response to competition in the market, and his reprisal of the role could be a nostalgia pull. Some fans online were happy with the ad, with one user on Reddit claiming to have "Loved the fun reunion commercial." The humor of Long spending two minutes reciting the side effects was not lost on them, though.