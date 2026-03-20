Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette Season Had Another Shady Topic Hiding In Its Cast
"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" fans have been trying to warn ABC that they picked the wrong (ex)-wife to lead the now-canceled Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" since "Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul broke the news on "Call Her Daddy" in September. ABC announced on March 19 that they won't air the already-filmed season after a video of Paul seemingly abusing her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023, was leaked to TMZ. One of Paul's three kids allegedly got hit with a chair she threw during the incident. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023.
Although Paul, who has also faced controversy for apparent MAGA support, is taking heat, it's not the only shady aspect of her cancelled "Bachelorette" season. One of the contestants vying for her heart was Brad Ledford, a childhood friend of former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. The controversial politician has MAGA ties of his own and lost his 2022 bid for re-election (which was backed by Donald Trump) amid insider trading and ethics allegations.
At 17, Ledford was involved in a 2014 car crash wth an 18-year-old Cawthorn. Ledford was driving home to North Carolina from Florida when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a concrete barrier. Cawthorn was reclining in the passenger seat with his seat on the dashboard. In a 2017 speech (via YouTube), Cawthorn alleged that Ledford left him "in the car to die in a fiery tomb." Ledford, however, claims he pulled Cawthorn out of the vehicle.
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There are conflicting reports about what happened in the aftermath of the crash
Following the impact, the car caught on fire, and Madison Cawthorn was left unconscious. Ledford told People in 2021 that when he realized the danger and saw his friend wasn't moving, he broke the passenger window, pulled him through, and a bystander helped carry Cawthorn to safety.
While Cawthorn was recovering, his father, Roger Cawthorn, told WLOS News 13 ABC that Ledford had saved his life. "He wasn't scared, didn't run from the fire, he pulled Madison out of the car," he said. Court documents also show that Cawthorn's brother, Zachary, posted on social media after the crash praising Ledford for his heroic actions. Yet in 2017, Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in the accident, claimed that Ledford ran into the woods after the crash, and it was bystanders who pulled him to safety. He said when paramedics arrived on the scene, he was declared dead. At the time, Cawthorn was in the midst of a lawsuit with Ledford's father's insurance company, but his claim was denied. He also voluntarily dismissed a $30 million four-year lawsuit against Ledford in 2022 with prejudice. Before the dismissal, Ledford's attorneys had been seeking depositions, medical, and financial records from Cawthorn to prepare for trial.
Their relationship was complicated, but Ledford, who is now a California-based "cowboy" in the spirits business, told People in 2021 that they reconciled. He was even with Madison to see him make history in 2020 when he became one of the youngest people to be elected to Congress at 25. It's unclear if they're still close today, but they do follow each other on Instagram as of this writing.