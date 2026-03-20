Taylor Frankie Paul's Bachelorette Season Had Another Shady Topic Hiding In Its Cast

"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" fans have been trying to warn ABC that they picked the wrong (ex)-wife to lead the now-canceled Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" since "Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul broke the news on "Call Her Daddy" in September. ABC announced on March 19 that they won't air the already-filmed season after a video of Paul seemingly abusing her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in 2023, was leaked to TMZ. One of Paul's three kids allegedly got hit with a chair she threw during the incident. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023.

Although Paul, who has also faced controversy for apparent MAGA support, is taking heat, it's not the only shady aspect of her cancelled "Bachelorette" season. One of the contestants vying for her heart was Brad Ledford, a childhood friend of former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. The controversial politician has MAGA ties of his own and lost his 2022 bid for re-election (which was backed by Donald Trump) amid insider trading and ethics allegations.

At 17, Ledford was involved in a 2014 car crash wth an 18-year-old Cawthorn. Ledford was driving home to North Carolina from Florida when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a concrete barrier. Cawthorn was reclining in the passenger seat with his seat on the dashboard. In a 2017 speech (via YouTube), Cawthorn alleged that Ledford left him "in the car to die in a fiery tomb." Ledford, however, claims he pulled Cawthorn out of the vehicle.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.