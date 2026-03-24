Scandals That Soured Jelly Roll's Reputation Forever
Jelly Roll is no stranger to controversy. The rapper and singer, born Jason Bradley DeFord, has been making headlines for polarizing reasons since he first achieved mainstream fame in the early 2020s. From his criminal past to cheating scandals and his evasive statements about politics, Jelly Roll hasn't ever claimed to be perfect. But the truth is, no matter how famous someone is, each controversy they get involved in slowly tarnishes their reputation until one sends it far enough over the edge that they can't come back from it.
It seems that the "Save Me" singer's reputation is damaged beyond repair after his most recent controversy. That doesn't mean he's "canceled" or that he won't continue to have success. But despite the fact that Jelly Roll overcame a tragic past to get to the Grammys stage, he's now been involved on so many serious scandals and expressed many controversial opinions that some members of the public might choose not to support his career anymore. The U.S. is in extreme times, and it's a delicate balance for every celebrity to stay on the public's good side, but Jelly Roll's reputation has officially tipped toward sour and there's probably no bringing it back.
Jelly Roll has friends in high MAGA places
Jelly Roll's most recent controversy sparked after he won three Grammys in February 2026 and was asked by a reporter from Rolling Stone in the winner's room if he had comment on "what's going on in our country right now" given that it had been a topic among other artists that night. "This is the truth and, I'm glad somebody asked, because I love talking about this stuff ... So, I can tell you that people shouldn't care to hear my opinion, man," he said (via YouTube). The "Bottle and Mary Jane" singer called himself "a dumb redneck" and said he was "disconnected" from the biggest issues in the country, in part because he claimed his home life growing up was so chaotic he didn't know "politics was real" until he was serving a jail sentence in his mid-20s.
He received backlash for his answer because there are quite a few reasons people think he's lying. First, he's friends with MAGA's departing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, per a post she made on X in 2024. Jelly Roll is also confirmed for the Rock the Country tour, which is backed by proud Donald Trump supporter Kid Rock. The performer also told The New York Times that although he couldn't vote at the time of the interview, he cared about political issues like street violence and homelessness. Having MAGA friends doesn't make Jelly Roll MAGA, but sending mixed messages about his beliefs means no one will trust what he says, which is generally a bad career move.
He has a seriously intense criminal past
Jelly Roll isn't shy about his criminal past, as he has turned his life around and become a Christian, but that doesn't change the fact that he was once a convicted felon, which is why he wasn't allowed to vote at the time of the New York Times interview. The "Son of a Sinner" singer was pardoned of two felony charges by Tennessee's governor Bill Lee in December 2025 — a felony drug possession charge and a felony unarmed robbery charge, per The Tennessean. Jelly Roll's record is not completely wiped clean, but he can now vote, own a gun, and travel the world without navigating extra hurdles. Getting clemency for his felonies is the first step on the road to clearing his record, but it's a long one. He has said he's been to jail about 40 times in his life.
Even if Jelly Roll's record is completely expunged one day, he's probably not going to claim it never happened, as he's built a whole brand on being a changed man. But, there are people in the world who will never support Jelly Roll's career because of his past actions.
Jelly Roll admitted to cheating on his wife, Bunnie Xo
Jelly Roll married his wife, Bunnie Xo (whose real name is Alisa DeFord) in 2016, but cheated on her about two years later, which caused them to briefly split in 2018. He spoke about the affair for the first time on the "Human School Podcast" in October 2025, calling his affair "one of the worst moments of my adulthood." After cheating, he recalled thinking, "I really can't get this right at all. Like, I know I'm in love with this woman." He said it set him back in life, and he had to do a lot of work to fix the relationship with Bunnie. He admitted he wishes it never happened, but said they're stronger than ever now.
Jelly Roll has said he didn't rediscover the Christianity he grew up with until his teenage daughter told him she wanted to get baptized, and he went with her to services to vet the church and found religion again. So, he wasn't Christian when the affair happened, but it still might taint his reputation and make him seem morally questionable in some people's eyes.
But wait, there's also an alleged hush money scandal
In February 2026, comedian and singer Nicole Arbour posted a video on X talking about an alleged hush money agreement related to Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll, although she didn't specify what she was supposedly being asked to keep quiet about.
"I'm so sorry that I couldn't accept that alleged hush money deal that you sent to me," Arbour said. "I asked for an apology, and it should be easy for you to apologize for all of the crazy things that you and your wife did to me, especially when I don't know you guys." The Canadian content creator continued, saying that because the "Almost Home" singer is Christian, he should want to receive forgiveness for any alleged past pain he caused someone, if he really lived by what he said he believed. In the video, Arbour alleged that Jelly Roll had been threatening her with lawsuits for five years if she didn't sign the agreement.
She said she couldn't post proof of the legal documents without legal consequences without Jelly Roll's permission. But, she threatened to post any legal documents they send her in the future. The International Business Times reported that the dispute between Arbour and the couple involved an allegedly canceled appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast and Jelly Roll allegedly threatening to ruin her music career by pressuring producers who were working with her.