4 Reasons Why No One Believes Jelly Roll's Claim About Not Following Politics

You could hear the collective jaws dropping to the floor in disappointment when Jelly Roll's history with Kristi Noem was revealed to the world in August 2024. Then the governor of South Dakota, Noem posted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of herself embracing the "Save Me" hitmaker as he arrived to play his first-ever concert in the state. "I am proud to call this man my friend," she declared, praising both Jelly Roll's music and his inspiring story of rising above adversity. The news was met with vicious jeers. Unfortunately for Noem, her memoir, "No Going Back," had been published just a few months prior, with its startling revelation that she had once killed her young farm dog for being too high-spirited and untrainable.

Jelly Roll makes incredible music — but his heart is even more incredible. He has overcome so much in his life (I won't recount it all here, but you should read about his story), and he pours that journey out in his music. I am proud to call this man my friend. I welcomed him to... pic.twitter.com/9vsi99PxXd — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 7, 2024

It was a strike against her as Donald Trump's would-be running mate, and country fans were less than thrilled to see their fave posing happily with the governor. After Noem assumed her post as the Secretary of Homeland Security, the photos resurfaced and launched a fresh round of criticism at the idea of Jelly Roll palling around with someone so closely associated with the controversial ICE agency. "Jelly Roll has bad taste in friends," one fan wrote on X.

Although the Grammy winner didn't comment, Jelly Roll diddefend pics of him looking excited to meet Trump at a UFC event, in December 2024, reasoning that anybody would be thrilled if the president was in the same room as them. "It was powerful, dude. Like I don't care what side of the aisle you're on," the country star explained on the "Dumb Blonde" podcast (via the New York Post).