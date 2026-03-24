Health Issues That Have Plagued The Property Brothers' Family

It's no secret that HGTV's Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are very health conscious. One quick look at the celebrity twins' daily diets makes it abundantly clear that they like to take care of themselves. "I don't do a lot of fried foods, fast food, or junk," Jonathan told Yahoo Health in 2015, with Drew adding, "I restrict dairy, gluten, and refined sugar intake." But while an apple a day may keep the doctor away, certain ailments are not so easily dispatched — something other members of Jonathan and Drew's family know all too well.

For starters, there's the illnesses that long plagued Jonathan and Drew's older brother, JD Scott. In a July 2019 Instagram post, JD revealed that he had spent the previous several months suffering from a mysterious disease that frustratingly defied a clear diagnosis. Not only were simple things like walking slightly more than normal or being outside in moderately warm temperatures enough to make JD debilitatingly ill, but, as he told People shortly after the initial social media post, there was a point where he was legitimately concerned that he might not make it. "I needed to go to the hospital ... I took some time to write out detailed instructions for what to do in case I died that night," he shared.

Luckily, doctors were finally able to narrow down exactly what was going on and give JD proper treatment. In a follow-up Instagram post made in September 2019, the eldest Scott sibling revealed that he had been diagnosed with fluoroquinolone toxicity (a side effect of antibiotics), as well as acute mercury poisoning.