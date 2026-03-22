Donald Trump's Harsh Reaction To Robert Mueller's Death Puts MAGA's Hypocrisy On Full Display

By now, we all should know better than to be shocked by anything the 47th U.S. president says, and yet he manages to find ways to top himself. A mere two days after Donald Trump left the room speechless with his rude joke about Pearl Harbor — in front of Japan's prime minister, no less — he took to social media to up the tastelessness ante. Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI, died on March 20, 2026, at age 81, and his family announced the news the following day. Trump offered his reaction on his Truth Social account, which was anything but sympathetic. "Robert Mueller just died," he wrote. "Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Just to make sure no one could mistake the author, he signed it "President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The internet exploded with outrage over the president's callous comment. "Imagine being so empty you celebrate someone's death publicly, and still expect respect," observed a user on X, formerly Twitter. Another critic declared, "Robert Mueller was a man of character, integrity, and service. Donald Trump scoffs at those ideals, because he is a man of no character, no integrity, and self-service." A number of users shared a meme with side-by-side views of Trump and Mueller in their youth: Mueller, a Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient, is seen in his combat gear, while Trump holds a bowling trophy.

And who knew Don Cheadle would chime in, too? Over on Threads, he suggested that Trump's statement was "kind of eloquently put and perfect for a cut and paste to be saved later in the event that..." (Yep, he went there!)