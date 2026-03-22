Donald Trump's Harsh Reaction To Robert Mueller's Death Puts MAGA's Hypocrisy On Full Display
By now, we all should know better than to be shocked by anything the 47th U.S. president says, and yet he manages to find ways to top himself. A mere two days after Donald Trump left the room speechless with his rude joke about Pearl Harbor — in front of Japan's prime minister, no less — he took to social media to up the tastelessness ante. Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI, died on March 20, 2026, at age 81, and his family announced the news the following day. Trump offered his reaction on his Truth Social account, which was anything but sympathetic. "Robert Mueller just died," he wrote. "Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!" Just to make sure no one could mistake the author, he signed it "President DONALD J. TRUMP."
The internet exploded with outrage over the president's callous comment. "Imagine being so empty you celebrate someone's death publicly, and still expect respect," observed a user on X, formerly Twitter. Another critic declared, "Robert Mueller was a man of character, integrity, and service. Donald Trump scoffs at those ideals, because he is a man of no character, no integrity, and self-service." A number of users shared a meme with side-by-side views of Trump and Mueller in their youth: Mueller, a Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient, is seen in his combat gear, while Trump holds a bowling trophy.
And who knew Don Cheadle would chime in, too? Over on Threads, he suggested that Trump's statement was "kind of eloquently put and perfect for a cut and paste to be saved later in the event that..." (Yep, he went there!)
Trump's comment brought to mind another recent death
Donald Trump's dismissive attitude toward Robert Mueller's death didn't come from nowhere. The president has held a grudge against the DOJ prosecutor ever since he was tapped in 2017 to lead an investigation into the Russian government's alleged interference in Trump's favor during the 2016 election. More recently, Mueller had been called to testify before Congress in an investigation related to evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein case, but his health prevented him from doing so. Even if Trump had reason not to mourn, critics found his statement both unprofessional and hypocritical — in other words, the death of Mueller had Charlie Kirk on everyone's lips.
When the Turning Point USA co-founder was assassinated in September 2024, the conservative world went into deep mourning. Trump gave Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, and his widow, Erika Kirk, became an instant celebrity. But not everyone was grief-stricken, and those who dared to say so were slammed by the right. Hundreds of people even lost their jobs for pointing out Kirk's history of controversial comments. Now, a cry is going out demanding equal condemnation for the divisive POTUS. "Republicans spent weeks preaching 'decency' after Charlie Kirk died. Now Trump is literally celebrating Robert Mueller's death," raged an X user. "Where's that same energy, you hypocrites? I'll wait."
"I'm glad he's dead" seems destined to become a part of the president's legacy, along with "cofevfe" and Trump's wild nicknames for his opponents. It doesn't have quite the same ring as "Ask not what your country can do for you," or "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself," but oh well.