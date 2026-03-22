Savannah Guthrie Evokes Prayers As Family Seeks 'Renewed Attention' In Search For Mom Nancy
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing from her Arizona home since February 1, 2026. Last month, Savannah acknowledged in an Instagram post that it might be that her mother was "already gone." But Savannah's latest post on Instagram reminded people to keep praying and reiterated that she and her entire family are still anxious to know what happened to Nancy, as the case remains unsolved. Savannah included the FBI tip line (1-800-CALL-FBI) and wrote, "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home." She also made a plea to those in the Tucson area to come forward with any information that they might have.
The most heartbreaking message from the Guthrie family came towards the end of the multi-slide post: "We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home."
Further confirming that they realize the worst may have happened, they also wrote, "We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest." The message was signed off by Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, as well as her two older siblings and their spouses. In her Instagram Stories, Savannah included the same message, but she also added an image of Jesus ascending along with the words, "I believe I believe."
Nancy Guthrie's case is still ongoing with no suspects
The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance seems to have slowed down, at least based on the slowing of information that the public has been given recently. That isn't to say that the case has gone cold. There was mention that additional footage from cameras at Nancy's property had been recovered in March, but it didn't appear to shed any new light on the case. In February, footage was made public of a masked person at Nancy's door on the night that she disappeared; however, that person doesn't seem to have been identified or apprehended in connection with the case.
In the wake of Nancy's disappearance, there were rumors that Savannah Guthrie may not return to the "Today" show. Savannah did, however, make a return to the show's studio, though it was behind the scenes to meet with her friends and colleagues. NBC issued a statement confirming Savannah will be back at some point, which read in part, "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home" (via Us Weekly).
Those who watch the "Today" show may have noticed that some of the cohosts have been wearing yellow ribbons. That's a sign of hope and solidarity with Savannah as the search for Nancy continues.