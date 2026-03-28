Meghan Markle Accidentally Revealed She Doesn't Use Her Own Shabby Products
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Since leaving the life of royalty behind, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been leaning into the lifestyle product space with her brand As Ever. It started with items like jam, honey, and flower sprinkles, and while some of those first products got some rough reviews, it still sold out within an hour. In 2026, Meghan introduced a leather bookmark priced at $18 (a cost that shows she wasn't reading the room). The limited edition leather bookmarks feature Meghan's handwriting for the phrases "Hold That Thought" and "Fell Asleep Here." As it turns out, though, she doesn't even seem to use the bookmark that she's marketing to others.
Meghan shared a video of herself on her Instagram Stories as she flipped through a book, "They Bloom Because of You: Poems on the Infinite Love, Growth, and Magic of Motherhood" by Jessica Urlichs. Urlichs shared the video, in shock and happy to see that Meghan was reading her work. Not everyone was thrilled with the video, though; some people were distracted by all the places where Meghan had dog-eared pages in the book as compared to using bookmarks. In Meghan's defense, given the number of pages that she found meaningful moments on, using the As Ever leather bookmarks would have made the book harder to read if she tried to keep all the bookmarks in. However, critics are using the moment to call her out.
One person summed it all up on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She has a brand that sells bookmarks for the exact purpose of not folding pages and yet she's doing exactly that. Kind of defeats the whole point." Some netizens think it's a subtle signal about the quality of the As Ever bookmarks. "Her bookmarks were obviously crap then?" one person wrote on X. Another added, "Even she knows her bookmarks are worthless landfill."
Meghan Markle's dog-earing tactics outraged some people
One person sarcastically quipped that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, couldn't use one of the As Ever bookmarks since they must have sold out. Others noted that Meghan missed a marketing opportunity by not using her bookmark.
Bibliophiles were unimpressed that Meghan would be dog-earing books at all. As one person wrote on X, "Her bookmarks were obviously crap then? Ooh, treating books like that an absolute no no from me, my kids learnt young to respect and take care of their books." Another particularly passionate person wrote, "For heaven's sake, stick a bloody grocery receipt in there as a bookmark! It's sacrilegious to dog ear a book like that! Heathen, that she is."
Whether you should fold down the pages of a book to mark your place is quite the heated argument among readers. On the one hand, who's to tell you what to do if it's your own book? Sometimes it's easier to fold down a page than to grab a sticky note or a limited edition leather bookmark. On the other hand, it's now often frowned upon as harming the book. So, considering how some people love to hate Meghan, when she inadvertently picked a side on an already polarizing topic, we can see why it sparked a response.