Meghan Markle Accidentally Revealed She Doesn't Use Her Own Shabby Products

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Since leaving the life of royalty behind, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been leaning into the lifestyle product space with her brand As Ever. It started with items like jam, honey, and flower sprinkles, and while some of those first products got some rough reviews, it still sold out within an hour. In 2026, Meghan introduced a leather bookmark priced at $18 (a cost that shows she wasn't reading the room). The limited edition leather bookmarks feature Meghan's handwriting for the phrases "Hold That Thought" and "Fell Asleep Here." As it turns out, though, she doesn't even seem to use the bookmark that she's marketing to others.

Meghan shared a video of herself on her Instagram Stories as she flipped through a book, "They Bloom Because of You: Poems on the Infinite Love, Growth, and Magic of Motherhood" by Jessica Urlichs. Urlichs shared the video, in shock and happy to see that Meghan was reading her work. Not everyone was thrilled with the video, though; some people were distracted by all the places where Meghan had dog-eared pages in the book as compared to using bookmarks. In Meghan's defense, given the number of pages that she found meaningful moments on, using the As Ever leather bookmarks would have made the book harder to read if she tried to keep all the bookmarks in. However, critics are using the moment to call her out.

One person summed it all up on X (formerly known as Twitter), "She has a brand that sells bookmarks for the exact purpose of not folding pages and yet she's doing exactly that. Kind of defeats the whole point." Some netizens think it's a subtle signal about the quality of the As Ever bookmarks. "Her bookmarks were obviously crap then?" one person wrote on X. Another added, "Even she knows her bookmarks are worthless landfill."