Jessica Biel's Reported Reaction To Justin Timberlake DWI Video Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake really didn't want anyone to see his DWI arrest video, but we can't always get what we want. On March 20, 2026, we found out why the former NYSNC member was so embarrassed about the footage — he had trouble following simple instructions and even name-dropped himself to the oblivious police officer that stopped him in Long Island, NY. The whole thing was captured by the cop's body cameras. We all cringed at the video, but one person in particular was reportedly not happy about it at all: Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife. There have been plenty of glaring signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage is done and dusted, and they came back full force after a source close to the celebrity couple dished on the "Better Sister" star's reaction to the humiliating footage.

According to a People insider, "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released. [...] It obviously doesn't portray him in the best light." Timberlake and Biel's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks for years, and this latest incident really hasn't helped matters. Still, they confirmed, "She's focused on moving forward." The source stressed that Biel supports her husband completely but the "Sinner" star isn't afraid to call him out when necessary. As they shared, "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects."