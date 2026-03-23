Jessica Biel's Reported Reaction To Justin Timberlake DWI Video Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors
Justin Timberlake really didn't want anyone to see his DWI arrest video, but we can't always get what we want. On March 20, 2026, we found out why the former NYSNC member was so embarrassed about the footage — he had trouble following simple instructions and even name-dropped himself to the oblivious police officer that stopped him in Long Island, NY. The whole thing was captured by the cop's body cameras. We all cringed at the video, but one person in particular was reportedly not happy about it at all: Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife. There have been plenty of glaring signs that Timberlake and Biel's marriage is done and dusted, and they came back full force after a source close to the celebrity couple dished on the "Better Sister" star's reaction to the humiliating footage.
According to a People insider, "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released. [...] It obviously doesn't portray him in the best light." Timberlake and Biel's marriage has reportedly been on the rocks for years, and this latest incident really hasn't helped matters. Still, they confirmed, "She's focused on moving forward." The source stressed that Biel supports her husband completely but the "Sinner" star isn't afraid to call him out when necessary. As they shared, "She's the happiest when she's able to focus on family life, along with her work when she chooses to take on projects."
Justin Timberlake has disappointed Jessica Biel publicly before
Jessica Biel is unfortunately somewhat used to her famous husband embarrassing their family in public — Justin Timberlake has been accused of cheating many times over the years. In 2019, the pop star was infamously caught on camera by The Sun looking cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright, with the two even photographed holding hands. The pop star subsequently released a statement blaming alcohol for his bad behavior, apologized, and reassured everybody reading it that nothing untoward had happened between himself and Wainwright. Following Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest, an insider dished to Radar Online that Biel's friends "feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years." Even worse, they also disclosed, "They've been living separate lives and there's no end in sight."
The damning bodycam footage from the incident in question shows the moment that the "Cry Me a River" hitmaker was pulled over by the police for driving erratically. In particular, Timberlake veered into the opposite lane several times and neglected to stop at stop signs. The singer eventually acknowledges that he shouldn't be behind the wheel and is taken into custody. Back in 2024, his lawyer maintained that he wasn't drunk but, in the footage, Timberlake is unable to walk a straight line and calls the sobriety tests "really hard."