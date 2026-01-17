Glaring Signs Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Marriage Is Done & Dusted
Jessica Biel has reportedly wanted to say "Bye Bye Bye" to Justin Timberlake for quite some time. Ever since "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star started dating the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker in 2007, she has repeatedly been dragged into his many controversies, including enduring Timberlake's cheating scandals. In 2011, Us Weekly published a report claiming that Timberlake had a fling with fellow actor Olivia Munn, which was swiftly denied by his spokesperson. However, that wasn't enough to lay the controversy to rest. Just a few months later, an insider informed Life & Style magazine that the former NSYNC member had sent several questionable texts to Munn.
Notably, "One said, 'My relationship is basically over,'" (via HuffPost). The source added, "'The other said, 'I'm thinking about you.' There was part of a third that said something like, 'You don't understand how hard it is.'" Even more tellingly, in March 2011, another insider told Us Weekly that Timberlake had also flirted with co-star Mila Kunis while they were filming "Friends with Benefits," similarly reassuring her that he'd parted ways with Biel. However, nothing came of his reported advances because Kunis just wasn't interested.
Although the celebrity couple's reps acknowledged to People that they broke up in March 2011, Biel and Timberlake ultimately ended up getting back together. In fact, they seem to have come back stronger than ever because they wound up tying the knot in October 2012 and welcomed two children in the years that followed. While that might make it seem like they had a rocky start before finding smooth sailing, that was far from the case. And by 2025, Timberlake and Biel's marriage was believed to have been back on tenterhooks.
Justin Timberlake's cozy snaps with his co-star apparently strained his marriage
In November 2019, The Sun published shocking snaps of Justin Timberlake covertly holding hands and appearing quite cozy with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright. Shortly afterward, a well-placed source clarified to People that the photos didn't show an illicit meetup between the two actors and were actually taken at a cast party. Likewise, a spokesperson for Wainwright claimed that nothing untoward had transpired between the pair. After Timberlake was accused of cheating yet again, he shared an Instagram statement acknowledging that he had a "strong lapse in judgment" following a night of heavy drinking (via Us Weekly). Although the singer insisted that he did not cheat on wife Jessica Biel, Timberlake still publicly apologized to his family for the humiliating incident.
Shortly afterward, an E! News insider claimed that although the couple were putting on brave faces publicly, she naturally found the situation quite icky. Then, in December 2019, a confidant informed Us Weekly that the "Bojack Horseman" voice actor had urged her husband to publicly address the scandal "because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability." Unfortunately, Timberlake seemingly didn't make many strides in fixing his relationship in the following months.
In January 2020, another insider disclosed to Us Weekly that Biel hadn't quite recovered from the "Mirror" hitmaker's very public misstep. "He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should," the source explained. "He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn't feel like he's doing that." However, another source claimed that everything was fine.
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest may have been a 'wake-up call' for Jessica Biel
One of the most controversial Justin Timberlake moments that we can't forget about occurred when he was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in New York in June 2024. And Jessica Biel's reported reaction to Timberlake's DWI didn't help the rumors that their marriage was in trouble. An Us Weekly insider shared that the arrest brought forth a mixed reaction from "The Sinner" star, divulging, "Jessica is extremely upset. She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working. She was really worried about him." Meanwhile, a RadarOnline source revealed that Timberlake and Biel had been in couples' therapy for quite some time by that stage.
However, the actor believed that the DWI had been a massive setback in their ongoing journey and essentially brought the couple back to square one. Moreover, Biel's inner circle apparently didn't see her spouse in the best of light after the scandal. "Her friends think she's married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow," the source dished. According to them, the DWI would have likely come as a massive "wake-up call" for the "Blade: Trinity" star, and finally made her realize that she needed to consider walking away from their marriage for good.
Even worse, it seems as though Biel's worst fears were confirmed with the arrest. In April 2024, a source informed Us Weekly that the "Total Recall" actor was worried that another misstep from her husband while he was out on tour could cost them their marriage. However, Biel and Timberlake's relationship ultimately lived on after his DWI drama.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's career choices have reportedly driven a wedge between them
During a May 2024 appearance on "The View," Jessica Biel deemed her marriage to Justin Timberlake a perpetual "work in progress," (via E! News). "The Illusionist" star then confessed that it was difficult to carve out quality time in their competing busy schedules. However, she was grateful for apps like Zoom and FaceTime, which helped them stay in touch. In an exclusive chat with our sister site, Glam, behavior and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD. professed that their inability to prioritize their relationship could spell trouble for them.
"They could potentially lose connection and transfer their frustrations and fatigue onto each other, resulting in arguments and disconnection," Dr. Wanis warned. Unfortunately, that is exactly what appears to have happened behind the scenes. In fact, according to one RadarOnline insider, Biel and Timberlake were seeing less of each other in December 2025 due to their career choices. The source claimed that the "Total Recall" star had a realistic outlook on her career as she turned her focus towards her production company and her well-loved podcast.
However, the "Sexyback" hitmaker apparently wasn't on the same page. "Justin seems to be only looking backward, like he's trying to recapture the pop music success he had in his late 20s and 30s," the source noted, later adding, "Sadly, Justin is stuck in the past." Moreover, they also claimed that Biel had confided in a friend that she disliked how her husband didn't lift a finger to help with her company, even though he didn't have much going on once his tour ended.
Jessica Biel's friends reportedly believe her divorce from Justin Timberlake is long overdue
In October 2024, a RadarOnline source divulged that Jessica Biel's friends were sick and tired of watching her put up with all of Justin Timberlake's controversies. According to them, Biel's inner circle was not happy with how her husband had left her to juggle all her work and raise their two kids by herself while he was out on the road. "It's a lot, and her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, and then having to deal with his humiliating arrest on top of everything else," the confidant explained, referring to the headline-grabbing DWI. "They feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years, honestly." Although the "Valentine's Day" star's loved ones had tried making her aware of the red flags in her marriage, Biel insisted that they were all normal for celebrity couples.
However, her defense ultimately wasn't enough to convince them that she and Timberlake would be able to come out on top of all their problems. An Us Weekly report from February 2020 similarly revealed that both the "Social Network" star and Biel's friend group believed that they were about to split up after he was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright. Back then, things had apparently gotten so bad that the "Next" star held a formal meeting to see what she would get from a potential divorce. According to a RadarOnline insider, Biel had started to feel the weight of their marriage by January 2025, too. "It's taken a lot for Jessica to hang on through these ups and downs," the confidant dished. They also stressed that the podcast host didn't want to tolerate Timberlake's childish behavior any longer.
Jessica Biel reportedly questioned her marriage after the release of Britney Spears' memoir
Britney Spears' 2023 memoir reportedly damaged Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage. In "The Woman In Me," the iconic pop star made numerous startling claims about her high-profile relationship with Timberlake. Spears not only accused him of being unfaithful to her on multiple occasions but also claimed that he convinced her to get an abortion because he didn't want a child at the time. It's worth noting that Timberlake also earned significant backlash for his three-year-long relationship with the pop star when "Framing Britney Spears" aired in 2021.
Back then, he shared an Instagram statement apologizing for his past actions, and Biel publicly expressed her support for Timberlake by commenting, "I love you," per E! News. Following the memoir's release, though, an InTouch Weekly source claimed that the actor was now questioning if she truly knew her husband at all. "Jessica's standing by Justin, but it must bother her to know he treated Britney so abominably in the past," they said. "Jessica always prided herself on her great marriage, but it's taken a few hits in recent years."
They added, "It pains her that people think she's married to a creep." To make matters worse, the "Candy" star had even begun to receive tons of hate from Spears' fans and ultimately seemed to have had no option but to restrict her Instagram comments as a result. On a similar note, a confidant informed Us Weekly that Biel's heart truly ached for the "Gimme More" songstress. According to another insider, though, the podcast host felt even more pained watching Spears' fans rip into Timberlake on social media.