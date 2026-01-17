Glaring Signs Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Marriage Is Done & Dusted

Jessica Biel has reportedly wanted to say "Bye Bye Bye" to Justin Timberlake for quite some time. Ever since "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" star started dating the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker in 2007, she has repeatedly been dragged into his many controversies, including enduring Timberlake's cheating scandals. In 2011, Us Weekly published a report claiming that Timberlake had a fling with fellow actor Olivia Munn, which was swiftly denied by his spokesperson. However, that wasn't enough to lay the controversy to rest. Just a few months later, an insider informed Life & Style magazine that the former NSYNC member had sent several questionable texts to Munn.

Notably, "One said, 'My relationship is basically over,'" (via HuffPost). The source added, "'The other said, 'I'm thinking about you.' There was part of a third that said something like, 'You don't understand how hard it is.'" Even more tellingly, in March 2011, another insider told Us Weekly that Timberlake had also flirted with co-star Mila Kunis while they were filming "Friends with Benefits," similarly reassuring her that he'd parted ways with Biel. However, nothing came of his reported advances because Kunis just wasn't interested.

Although the celebrity couple's reps acknowledged to People that they broke up in March 2011, Biel and Timberlake ultimately ended up getting back together. In fact, they seem to have come back stronger than ever because they wound up tying the knot in October 2012 and welcomed two children in the years that followed. While that might make it seem like they had a rocky start before finding smooth sailing, that was far from the case. And by 2025, Timberlake and Biel's marriage was believed to have been back on tenterhooks.