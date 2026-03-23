Kaitlan Collins' Lavish Life Is Causing Drama At CNN (& We Can Smell The Jealousy From Here)

It didn't take long for Kaitlan Collins to achieve success as a journalist. She was already working for CNN just three years after Collins graduated from college in 2014, and just two years later, she was listed in Forbes' 2019 "30 Under 30" list. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, she doesn't seem to be winning any popularity contests within her own office. For instance, while Collins' glamorous Oscars outing may have bugged her professional rival Karoline Leavitt, it definitely seems to have annoyed some of her coworkers, as well.

"When you become more well known as a red carpet influencer than a journalist, there's a problem," one network executive griped to The Daily Mail in a behind-the-scenes look at Collins' colleagues. They added, "If I were Collins, I'd see this as a wakeup call and focus more on my day job and less on gallivanting around town." Among other things, the insider was referring to Collins' attendance at an Oscars dinner held by Vanity Fair before the actual award ceremony. The CNN anchor wasn't the only journalist invited to the event — The New York Times' Maureen Dowd was also present, and she and Collins even took a picture together.

While Dowd had fun chatting with stars, she was ultimately there for work, turning her experiences into an opinion piece for The New York Times. Dowd is a film critic, though, unlike Collins, whose job at CNN doesn't have much to do with the Academy Awards. Collins is certainly entitled to a night off, but that's hardly the only thing that's ruffling people's feathers.