Kaitlan Collins' Rumored Boyfriend Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Kaitlan Collins is pretty famous for being such a young news anchor for one of America's largest TV networks. And in addition to her diligent work as a White House correspondent and her escalating feud with Donald Trump, viewers have been curious about the journalist's love life. Will Douglas, a Texas native and pharmacy owner, was Collins's only boyfriend that the public knew about. Collins and her team haven't disclosed any updates on her dating life after she and Douglas broke up, but an inside source told Radar Online that the journalist is looking for a supportive partner in the midst of her buzzing career.

It looks like Collins might have found new love in celebrity photographer Emilio Madrid. The two haven't confirmed their relationship status, but they did attend the 2026 Grammy's together. Collins shared an Instagram carousel highlighting their Grammy's weekend and wrote, "It's 75 degrees and Bad Bunny is there? I'm in." The post featured two photos of the rumored couple looking composed and comfortable simultaneously.

Given Madrid's occupation, it makes sense why he would be seen with Collins at the star-studded event. He captures famous actors and musicians for high-profile magazines, major theater companies and fashion shows, so it wouldn't come as a surprise that he lives a wildly lavish life. Not long after the Grammy's, Madrid snapped photos of lavish stars like Rachel Zegler and Olivia Munn at the Michael Kors fall 2026 fashion show. Safe to say, he's living it up.