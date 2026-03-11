Kaitlan Collins' Rumored Boyfriend Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Kaitlan Collins is pretty famous for being such a young news anchor for one of America's largest TV networks. And in addition to her diligent work as a White House correspondent and her escalating feud with Donald Trump, viewers have been curious about the journalist's love life. Will Douglas, a Texas native and pharmacy owner, was Collins's only boyfriend that the public knew about. Collins and her team haven't disclosed any updates on her dating life after she and Douglas broke up, but an inside source told Radar Online that the journalist is looking for a supportive partner in the midst of her buzzing career.
It looks like Collins might have found new love in celebrity photographer Emilio Madrid. The two haven't confirmed their relationship status, but they did attend the 2026 Grammy's together. Collins shared an Instagram carousel highlighting their Grammy's weekend and wrote, "It's 75 degrees and Bad Bunny is there? I'm in." The post featured two photos of the rumored couple looking composed and comfortable simultaneously.
Given Madrid's occupation, it makes sense why he would be seen with Collins at the star-studded event. He captures famous actors and musicians for high-profile magazines, major theater companies and fashion shows, so it wouldn't come as a surprise that he lives a wildly lavish life. Not long after the Grammy's, Madrid snapped photos of lavish stars like Rachel Zegler and Olivia Munn at the Michael Kors fall 2026 fashion show. Safe to say, he's living it up.
Madrid's accomplishments make him a great candidate for Collins
Kaitlan Collins' search for a supportive partner looks like it's going well, but Emilio Madrid is more than a potential cheerleader. The celebrity photographer is accomplished in his own right, just like Collins's ex Will Douglas and her strangely older celebrity crush Nick Saban.
According to Madrid's LinkedIn, he launched his photography career after working as an intern at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Saturday Night Live. The New York-based photographer was a staff member of Broadway and pivoted to his freelance career after the pandemic. Madrid also owns the Corner Studio, a rental studio for photography and events located in an affluent neighborhood in Manhattan, New York. Some of his biggest clients include high-profile magazines such as Vanity Fair and Vogue and fashion brands including Dior and Calvin Klein.
Although Collins and Madrid's careers are pretty different, their fast-paced lifestyles and constant interactions with the rich and famous give them wealth and the potential of a match made in heaven.