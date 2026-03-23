The Truth About Savannah Guthrie's Early Plea For Nancy That Had People Weirded Out
Ever since "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1, the mystery surrounding this strange case has only become increasingly complex. Yet there was one moment in the saga that gave folks pause for an unusual reason. Days after Nancy was reported missing, Savannah and her two siblings shared a video message on Instagram. Netizens were taken aback by one line Savannah said in the video and how closely it matched a moment from a famous horror film.
This still bothers me.
Savannah Guthrie repeating exact words from "Silence of The Lambs". pic.twitter.com/BuJKWjRtG0
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 14, 2026
In the video, Savannah read a prepared statement from a sheet of paper. "She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see," Savannah said about her mom, clearly overcome with emotion. To some viewers this moment stuck out among the rest of Savannah's message. If the quote sounded familiar to you, it may have taken you back to a quote from the 1991 movie "The Silence of the Lambs."
In the film, a senator's daughter goes missing. Sen. Ruth Martin, played by Diane Baker, speaks to cameras about her missing daughter. "Catherine is very gentle and kind. Talk to her and you'll see," she says (via X). The disturbing details surrounding Nancy's kidnapping already had folks on edge and a connection to a well-known horror film only made the mystery more disconcerting. In reality, though, this wasn't a creepy coincidence. The similarities between the two clips actually hinted at the FBI's usual procedure in kidnapping cases.
This statement is typical for the FBI
In the scene from "The Silence of the Lambs," Ruth Martin reads a statement to the public about her daughter that was written with the help of the FBI. And the folks behind the film actually consulted the FBI to ensure the accuracy of the fictional investigation. "Talk to her and you'll see" isn't an atypical addition to a statement like this one; it is used to attempt to make the victim feel more real and relatable to the kidnapper. This is exactly why the FBI likely helped Savanah Guthrie create a similar statement.
"A plea to the kidnapper to make them feel empathy is usually powerful," former FBI Special Agent Lance Leising explained to the New York Post in February. "That victim is a commodity, not a person, to the captors," he added. "It's a very standard negotiator playbook to make the victim appear human. Humanizing them to the captor."
According to Leising, "They didn't purposefully try to make that identical to 'Silence of the Lambs.' It's just standard operation procedure to send out that type of message." So, while plenty of folks were understandably confused about the familiarity of this quote, this parallel was more about the realism of elements in "The Silence of the Lambs" than any added mystery surrounding the Guthries.