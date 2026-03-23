The Truth About Savannah Guthrie's Early Plea For Nancy That Had People Weirded Out

Ever since "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1, the mystery surrounding this strange case has only become increasingly complex. Yet there was one moment in the saga that gave folks pause for an unusual reason. Days after Nancy was reported missing, Savannah and her two siblings shared a video message on Instagram. Netizens were taken aback by one line Savannah said in the video and how closely it matched a moment from a famous horror film.

This still bothers me. Savannah Guthrie repeating exact words from "Silence of The Lambs". pic.twitter.com/BuJKWjRtG0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 14, 2026

In the video, Savannah read a prepared statement from a sheet of paper. "She is full of kindness and knowledge. Talk to her and you'll see," Savannah said about her mom, clearly overcome with emotion. To some viewers this moment stuck out among the rest of Savannah's message. If the quote sounded familiar to you, it may have taken you back to a quote from the 1991 movie "The Silence of the Lambs."

In the film, a senator's daughter goes missing. Sen. Ruth Martin, played by Diane Baker, speaks to cameras about her missing daughter. "Catherine is very gentle and kind. Talk to her and you'll see," she says (via X). The disturbing details surrounding Nancy's kidnapping already had folks on edge and a connection to a well-known horror film only made the mystery more disconcerting. In reality, though, this wasn't a creepy coincidence. The similarities between the two clips actually hinted at the FBI's usual procedure in kidnapping cases.