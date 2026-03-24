Justin Trudeau's Ex-Wife Sophie Grégoire Reveals Brutal Injury After Skiing Accident
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the legally separated wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has certainly had an eventful couple of years. Since announcing their separation in 2023, Sophie and Justin have settled into a mutually respectful yet still occasionally messy relationship. While it's true that Sophie is aging like a fine wine without Justin as her romantic partner, her ex's new relationship with pop star Katy Perry was likely still a hard pill for her to swallow. To add insult to injury — literally – Sophie's latest challenge has come in the form of a concussion she sustained during a skiing trip gone awry.
In a Facebook and Instagram post on March 23, 2026, Sophie revealed that, during a recent trip to the slopes, she took a spill that rang her bell pretty good. While concussions are obviously no joke, medical tests fortunately ruled out something even more serious. "I was skiing and carving fast and all was fine until I hit a pitch with unban unannounced moguls and took an epic fall," she wrote, adding, "Thank goodness my kids and friends were there. Went for a scan. Concussion. No internal bleeding."
In an attached video, Sophie also noted that she had been wearing a helmet, which almost certainly mitigated the damage. While she and her group have had to contend with travel disruptions in the aftermath of the accident, the former first lady of Canada is counting her blessings. As she wrote, "All our flights are late now and we're scrambling trying to get back home but none of it matters as we are healthy and we have each other! Be safe out there!"
Sophie Grégoire has been skiing for her entire life
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is absolutely no stranger to the slopes. In a January 2025 Instagram reel, Justin Trudeau's ex revealed that she's been skiing since she was four years old. Given that Sophie was 49 going on 50 at the time of the post, that amounts to about four and a half decades of experience. "My dad would tie plastic skis to my winter boots with yellow rope and push me down the hill where we lived in Sainte-Adèle, Québec," she recalled in the post.
Sophie's anecdote also included a bit of unfortunate foreshadowing. "I would fall flat on my face and get back up with him laughing so hard and giving me the taste of self-deprecation and perseverance! I've never stopped since," she added in her 2025 Instagram reel. Still, spills and all, it seems that Sophie wouldn't trade this hobby for the world. "I feel liberated and strong when I'm ripping slopes whether in deep steep powder or at 80 km/h downhill!" she declared, referring to skiing as "medicine for the mind."
In the end, it just goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, things can always go sideways, on the slopes or anywhere else. So, it's important to always take necessary precautions, just like Sophie did ahead of her recent tumble. Because if she still wears a helmet after nearly 50 years of skiing, you should probably wear one, too.