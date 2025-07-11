Sophie Grégoire Is Aging Like Fine Wine Without Justin (In More Ways Than One)

On the so-called "wrong side of 50," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau isn't just looking good — she's feeling good. The former first lady of Canada has made no secret of the fact that Sophie's mental health journey amid her split from Justin Trudeau wasn't free from sadness. More specifically, she revealed on Kate Couric's "Next Question" podcast in May 2024 that the societal notion that divorce equals failure took a major toll on her as she navigated her separation from Justin in front of the world. "It hurts deeply," Sophie acknowledged, adding, "We dramatize our relationships because we are insecure." Fortunately, the former TV personality seems to have largely come out on the other side since, complete with a new, more authentic lease on life.

In an Instagram video that she posted in May 2025, Sophie implied that she and Justin were mostly keeping up appearances towards the end of their marriage, and that no longer having to do so lifted a massive weight off her shoulders. "No one heals by trying to be someone they're not," she explained in the video. "So, we adults, we need to be brave enough to stop performing, and start living aligned with who we really are, saving others from our own pain at the same time. And if you're a parent, know this: our children may not know the details, but they can feel the weight of what's unspoken," the retired TV host continued, adding that living authentically is something all parents should make a conscious effort to pass onto their children as they raise them too.