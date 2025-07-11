Sophie Grégoire Is Aging Like Fine Wine Without Justin (In More Ways Than One)
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has already had quite the transformation following her 2023 divorce from ex-husband Justin Trudeau. Following her highly-publicized separation from the former Canadian Prime Minister, Sophie hasn't been shy about showing Justin what he's missing, proving that she's a total stunner both with and without makeup. All in all, it's clear that the former TV presenter is doing just fine — in more ways than one.
Sophie turned 50 on April 24, 2025, but you'd almost never know it looking at photos from her public appearances or her posts on social media. For instance, the retired TV host's good looks and her youthful demeanor were on full display in an Instagram post shortly after her 50th birthday, in which she chronicled her experience watching the 2025 Canadian federal election, and meeting her ex-husband's successor as PM.
"Last night, at the beautiful Germain Hotel in Ottawa — while the election results were coming in at a nail-biting pace, I had the privilege to speak at NACO and meet inspiring Canadian entrepreneurs who's leadership strengthen Canada's entrepreneurial spirit and economic future! And we got to meet our newly announced Prime Minister Mark Carney!" Sophie wrote in the post caption, adding, "Thank you to my beautiful friend Marie-Pier Germain as well as CEO of NACO Claudio Rojas, Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliffe and all the new friends we made during this meaningful evening for your warmth, solidarity and vision!" As she typically does, Sophie also re-typed her message in French.
Sophie Grégoire's mental health is also aging beautifully
On the so-called "wrong side of 50," Sophie Grégoire Trudeau isn't just looking good — she's feeling good. The former first lady of Canada has made no secret of the fact that Sophie's mental health journey amid her split from Justin Trudeau wasn't free from sadness. More specifically, she revealed on Kate Couric's "Next Question" podcast in May 2024 that the societal notion that divorce equals failure took a major toll on her as she navigated her separation from Justin in front of the world. "It hurts deeply," Sophie acknowledged, adding, "We dramatize our relationships because we are insecure." Fortunately, the former TV personality seems to have largely come out on the other side since, complete with a new, more authentic lease on life.
In an Instagram video that she posted in May 2025, Sophie implied that she and Justin were mostly keeping up appearances towards the end of their marriage, and that no longer having to do so lifted a massive weight off her shoulders. "No one heals by trying to be someone they're not," she explained in the video. "So, we adults, we need to be brave enough to stop performing, and start living aligned with who we really are, saving others from our own pain at the same time. And if you're a parent, know this: our children may not know the details, but they can feel the weight of what's unspoken," the retired TV host continued, adding that living authentically is something all parents should make a conscious effort to pass onto their children as they raise them too.