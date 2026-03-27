Rumors About Savannah Guthrie That Turned Out To Be True

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It's impossible to be a public figure and not deal with pesky rumors — that just comes with the territory. And "Today" host Savannah Guthrie knows this all too well. From speculation that she's feuding with her former co-host Hoda Kotb to scuttlebutt that she was going to leave the hit show following her mother, Nancy Guthrie's, abduction in February 2026, the beloved broadcaster has been the subject of many shocking headlines throughout her career. Rumors, while often just that, sometimes turn out to have some truth behind them, and in Savannah's case, several were surprisingly accurate. After her mom's kidnapping, reports that the family had received ransom notes ran rampant. It turned out that they did exist, but none were verified by authorities to have come from Nancy's abductors, and as of this writing, the Guthries have yet to be reunited with her.

As the search for Nancy continued to yield no results, gossip emerged that Savannah might leave "Today" for good amid all of the heartbreak her family was experiencing. Other reports indicated that she would make a return to TV eventually, which turned out to be true, with the journalist paying her colleagues a visit in March 2026. During Savannah's return, she reassured them, "I have every intention of coming back. I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And I would like to try," per NBC. Somewhat surprisingly, the story about her return to "Today" despite the hardship she was dealing with isn't the only one that's turned out to be true.