Barron Trump's Reported Birthday Guest List Makes It Crystal Clear Which Sibling He's Closest To

Barron Trump is officially 20 years old as of March 20, 2026, and with age comes wisdom — and some familial rifts too, apparently. The first son's birthday bash wouldn't be complete without a hot side of gossip, and columnist Rob Shuter brought the tea straight from the insiders on his Substack, revealing that Barron had brutally snubbed his older siblings on his milestone birthday. Well, all except for one. Neither Ivanka, Eric, or Donald Trump Jr. was invited to the festivities, but rumor has it that Tiffany Trump was. Sources confirmed to Shuter that this was very much by design too. "They're not close — at all," one dished. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list." Ouch.

If you're wondering how the Trump family members feel about Barron, well, the answer is probably a little bit hurt. And yet, Barron got snubbed by the vast majority of his family on his milestone birthday. None of his siblings left off the guest list, which insiders told Shuter was carefully curated by Melania Trump, publicly wished the first son a happy birthday on social media. Except for one Trump family member, that is. Tiffany, the second youngest of Donald Trump's children, took to social media to wish Barron well with a simple, "Happy Happy Birthday Barron! Love you so much!" per National Today.

Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle also didn't forget. "Happy Birthday Barron — The future looks bright!" she penned. It's long been rumored that Barron's relationship with Tiffany is much stronger than his connection with his much older siblings. While she was reportedly invited to the college student's birthday bash, it's unclear whether she actually attended. Either way, it appears the first son is on much better footing with his youngest half-sister than any of his other siblings.