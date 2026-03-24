Pam Bondi's Field Trip With Trump To Graceland Is Giving Her Haters Plenty Of Fuel

"WTF is Pam Bondi doing at Graceland????? Are you freaking kidding me? She has nothing better to do? @PamBondi what about all the prosecutions the American people are waiting for?" asked one person on X, echoing the frustration and confusion of many netizens over Bondi's trip to Graceland. "Pam Bondi was touring Graceland today instead of prosecuting the Epstein clients," another person pointed out. One commenter had a different theory: "They just switch off babysitting that man," they joked alongside a photo of Bondi watching from a distance as her boss and friend Donald Trump enjoyed the tour.

Bondi and Trump headed to Graceland after an event in Memphis during which the controversial president spoke about the Memphis Safe Task Force, which he claimed "stopped crime" in the Tennessee city (per PBS). During his speech, Trump served one of his biggest word salads yet before mentioning where he was headed next, saying, "I'm going to go see Graceland after this." He added, "I think I'm sure it's not going to be a very long stay, but I want to see that."

So, did they simply make this pit stop because Trump wanted to? Did they hope that images of the MAGA leaders doing some leisurely sightseeing might convince folks that they are unconcerned with the myriad serious issues facing the country at the moment? It is, of course, unclear what the reasoning behind the Graceland tour really was. Either way, the backlash seems to prove it was a misguided choice.