Pam Bondi's Field Trip With Trump To Graceland Is Giving Her Haters Plenty Of Fuel
During a March 23 trip to Graceland, the museum which was once Elvis Presley's mansion, Donald Trump asked a bizarre question about the legendary singer that quickly went viral: "Could I have taken him in a fight?" Now, though, public attention has turned toward another member of the administration who took some time off during the war with Iran to tour Presley's old home. Suffice it to say, people definitely don't think this little excursion was a great use of Attorney General Pam Bondi's time.
Pam Bondi was touring Graceland today instead of prosecuting the Epstein clients pic.twitter.com/GuyPqZ6Ki8
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 23, 2026
Considering the backlash Bondi has already been getting in 2026, most people would have advised her to lie low, rather than getting photographed during a jaunt through Graceland that had nothing to do with official business. Yet, optics haven't seemed to be a concern for the Trump administration, and people are responding accordingly. Photos of Bondi touring the mansion are prompting questions on X (formerly known as Twitter), such as, "Asking for a friend, what exactly does Pam Bondi do for a job?"
Netizens are baffled by Pam Bondi's choice to stop by Graceland
"WTF is Pam Bondi doing at Graceland????? Are you freaking kidding me? She has nothing better to do? @PamBondi what about all the prosecutions the American people are waiting for?" asked one person on X, echoing the frustration and confusion of many netizens over Bondi's trip to Graceland. "Pam Bondi was touring Graceland today instead of prosecuting the Epstein clients," another person pointed out. One commenter had a different theory: "They just switch off babysitting that man," they joked alongside a photo of Bondi watching from a distance as her boss and friend Donald Trump enjoyed the tour.
Bondi and Trump headed to Graceland after an event in Memphis during which the controversial president spoke about the Memphis Safe Task Force, which he claimed "stopped crime" in the Tennessee city (per PBS). During his speech, Trump served one of his biggest word salads yet before mentioning where he was headed next, saying, "I'm going to go see Graceland after this." He added, "I think I'm sure it's not going to be a very long stay, but I want to see that."
So, did they simply make this pit stop because Trump wanted to? Did they hope that images of the MAGA leaders doing some leisurely sightseeing might convince folks that they are unconcerned with the myriad serious issues facing the country at the moment? It is, of course, unclear what the reasoning behind the Graceland tour really was. Either way, the backlash seems to prove it was a misguided choice.