Donald Trump Serves His Biggest 'Word Salad' Yet And No One Knows What He's Talking About
Hillary Clinton noticed in 2024 how Donald Trump appeared to be delivering more and more word salads. And he seems to be continuing to prove her right with plenty of people left online confused with one of his latest stories.
In an appearance on March 23 at the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable, Trump started telling a story about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who he said got in touch with him at 3 a.m. — Trump does have some bizarre sleeping habits. Johnson wanted Trump to call "them" to get a vote through. It wasn't 100% sure who it was that Trump then called up, but he said that the request was to meet over breakfast to have a conversation. "'Sir, could I have a little breakfast so we could discuss this bill?' You know, like a perfect bill, like voter ID or something. But the bill didn't have to be too great to do it."
Trump: "'Sir, could I have a little breakfast so we could discuss this bill?' You know, like a perfect bill, like voter ID or something. But Bill didn't have to be too great to do it. He said, 'Can we maybe have a little breakfast at the White House, sir? 'Cause I can get there,... pic.twitter.com/dH3i5YndTc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026
We're not sure if Trump meant that the bill didn't have to be great to pass it or to have a conversation over breakfast about it. Trump continued his story with the unnamed politician. And things didn't get clearer from there. "He said, 'Can we maybe have a little breakfast at the White House, sir? 'Cause I can get there, but I'm just not there.'" Trump shared. "'Come on over for breakfast, Bill.' You know? I got a lot of them too. I have about nine of them." We're not sure what nine he's referring to unless it's a set of politicians? We weren't the only ones with questions.
Donald Trump's story left people with more questions than answers
The online response from critics to Donald Trump's story was harsh. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Did he forget he was talking *about* a bill and begin imagining he was talking to a guy NAMED Bill....?" Another said, "I read this like 4 times, once out loud, and it makes no sense at all."
One critic had some thoughts as to who they thought was being talked about, though Trump didn't make it super clear nor why the person in question would be so desperate for a White House breakfast: 'Who is Bill? Didn't he just say he was talk to Mike Johnson and I assume Jim Jordan. They already know what's in the bill that he wants. And not a damn person is saying Sir so many times and begging for breakfast."
Someone summed up the general confusion concisely on X, "What is grandpa on about now??" Trump's rambling during speeches has fueled rumors about the status of his mental health, so this isn't an entirely new phenomenon. But we could see why it could cause some concern as we're getting more moments like this.