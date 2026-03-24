Donald Trump Serves His Biggest 'Word Salad' Yet And No One Knows What He's Talking About

Hillary Clinton noticed in 2024 how Donald Trump appeared to be delivering more and more word salads. And he seems to be continuing to prove her right with plenty of people left online confused with one of his latest stories.

In an appearance on March 23 at the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable, Trump started telling a story about Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who he said got in touch with him at 3 a.m. — Trump does have some bizarre sleeping habits. Johnson wanted Trump to call "them" to get a vote through. It wasn't 100% sure who it was that Trump then called up, but he said that the request was to meet over breakfast to have a conversation. "'Sir, could I have a little breakfast so we could discuss this bill?' You know, like a perfect bill, like voter ID or something. But the bill didn't have to be too great to do it."

Trump: "'Sir, could I have a little breakfast so we could discuss this bill?' You know, like a perfect bill, like voter ID or something. But Bill didn't have to be too great to do it. He said, 'Can we maybe have a little breakfast at the White House, sir? 'Cause I can get there,... pic.twitter.com/dH3i5YndTc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

We're not sure if Trump meant that the bill didn't have to be great to pass it or to have a conversation over breakfast about it. Trump continued his story with the unnamed politician. And things didn't get clearer from there. "He said, 'Can we maybe have a little breakfast at the White House, sir? 'Cause I can get there, but I'm just not there.'" Trump shared. "'Come on over for breakfast, Bill.' You know? I got a lot of them too. I have about nine of them." We're not sure what nine he's referring to unless it's a set of politicians? We weren't the only ones with questions.