Ivanka Trump Will Never Live Down These Embarrassing Outfits

For a woman in the public eye, fashion is not simply about what she wants to wear. Her clothes, and even hair and makeup, sometimes serve as a nod to her interests, values and ambitions. However, not every stylistic choice is executed perfectly, no matter if it's intentional or unintentional.

Ivanka Trump's insanely lavish life has given her access to plenty of flattering outfits, but like many Republican women, her fashion choices have occasionally missed the mark. While she's not the only member of the Trump family who likes outdated trends, Ivanka's mishaps stand out as one of the younger female relatives. Some of Trump's fashion mistakes are pretty embarrassing, and it seems like she has a lot to learn if she wants to put an end to it.