Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Of All Time

The Trump family's outdated fashion trends have been fodder for some style-starved internet users looking for closet-filling inspiration. Well, they won't find much there, since most of Trump's inner circle looks like they've been styled personally by the president of SHEIN. Take Ivanka Trump, for example. While she used to make headlines for flashing skin in weird peekaboo midriff little black dresses — that even her killer figure couldn't distract from — Ivanka has tried and failed at professional attire. Dare we say, she's even teetering on grandma-core in a May 2025 dress, embellished with gaudy, floral accents.

It seems like the first daughter has always given us a reason to doubt her fashion sense. There's even cause to assume that Ivanka doesn't look in the mirror before stepping out in one of her wardrobe pieces. That's practically backed by evidence, seeing as Ivanka, on multiple occasions, has been called out for her severe, public wardrobe malfunctions.