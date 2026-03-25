The Stunning Transformation Of Yellowstone's Cole Hauser
It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan has become one of television's top producers, delivering a string of hits for the Paramount+ streaming service ranging from "Tulsa King" to "Landman" to "Mayor of Kingstown," and many others. However, it all started in 2018 with the debut of "Yellowstone," a gritty drama focused on powerful rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family. Among the various members of the cast, actor Cole Hauser portrayed Rip Wheeler, Dutton's fiercely loyal right-hand man and son-in-law, a tough-guy enforcer rarely seen without his signature aviator shades.
Over the course of the series' five seasons, Hauser shone in what proved to be his signature role. While the popularity of the show soared, Hauser's star rose along with its massive viewership. That run of success, however, came to an end amid the drama surrounding Kevin Costner's controversial exit from "Yellowstone" in 2024. Yet that wasn't the end for Rip. With Hauser and co-star Kelly Reilly set to headline a new "Yellowstone" spinoff, interest in the actor and his Hollywood career are reigniting.
Cole Hauser was born into a famous Hollywood family
Given the lineage of Cole Hauser, it's fair to say that Hollywood is in his blood. His father was actor Wings Hauser, a popular character actor who died in 2025 at the age of 77; while his paternal grandfather was Oscar-winning director and producer Dwight Hauser. Cole's mother was the late Cass Warner, a producer and granddaughter of legendary studio head Harry Warner, who founded Warner Bros. alongside his brothers.
As Cole revealed in an interview with Cigar & Spirits, he maintains a particular affinity for the role that Harry Warner and his brothers played in the evolution of filmmaking. "When you think about what my family has been able to accomplish on the Warner side — they created sound and film," the actor said. "In many respects, they changed Hollywood. I'm very proud of that side of my family."
However, despite being a Hollywood scion, Cole didn't actually grow up in Hollywood. His parents divorced when he was just 2 years old, at which point his mother moved him and his siblings to a ranch in Oregon. "We used to have a pony named Cinnamon," Cole said, recalling his idyllic childhood. "He would take me out to the Oregon countryside and my mom would ring the bell every night as the sun was going down."
Cole Hauser didn't get to know his father until he was 15
Growing up in a whole other state, Cole Hauser lost touch with father Wings Hauser, whose acting work — including a late-1970s stint in popular soap opera "The Young and the Restless" — required him to be in Los Angeles. As a teenager, Cole grew interested in pursuing a career as an actor. "When I started really taking acting seriously [my mother] started enlightening me to who my family was, who my father was," he told Cigar Aficionado.
That ultimately led him to move to LA and reconnect with his dad. "I didn't know my father until I was about 15," Cole recalled for Film Freak Central. "I didn't really grow up with him, but when I moved out to LA, he let me live with him for a year and we got to know each other a little then."
During that period, Cole's father showed him the ropes, offering audition tips and insight into the business. That led the teenager to make the bold decision to quit high school and pursue acting full time. As it happened, he wouldn't have to wait long before making his mark on Hollywood. "I never went back to school," he told Movie Habit.
School Ties gave Cole Hauser his big break
Cole Hauser was just 17 years old when he stared in his first major feature film. At the time, he was loathe to trade on his family connections, and kept his lineage a secret when auditioning. "I didn't openly speak about that though when I was auditioning as a child," he told Cigar & Spirits. "Nobody knew. I didn't have the Warner last name."
The actor was cast as one of eight stars in the 1992 drama "School Ties," alongside a group of other young, unknown actors who, like him, were destined for stardom. That included Brendan Fraser, Chris O'Donnell, and a pair of Boston buddies, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
"That was the most amazing experience," Hauser told Parade of "School Ties," recalling he and his equally inexperienced co-stars all experiencing their simultaneous big break — and eager to make the most of it. "It was just a dream gig," Hauser recalled. "I know the producers cast all through America from New York to Los Angeles to find the right people, so you felt like you were around the best of the best. We were really taking it seriously and pushing each other to do the best work we could."
The 1990s saw Cole Hauser's movie career take off
While shooting "School Ties," Cole Hauser struck up a firm friendship with co-stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. "They're like brothers," he told Parade, revealing that he, Damon, and Affleck wound up becoming roommates in LA while struggling to launch their careers. "We all lived together for quite some time," Hauser recalled. "And we ate a lot of Oodles of Noodles and mac and cheese. I think we can all make Top Ramen about 10 different ways."
The actor went on to work with Affleck again when both were cast in the 1993 comedy "Dazed and Confused." Meanwhile, as Hauser continued to book movie roles, his ambitious roommates Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were writing a script. When that script, "Good Will Hunting," was made into a 1997 movie (with Damon starring alongside Robin Williams, and Affleck in a supporting role), there was a role in the film for Hauser.
Watching his friends' ascent in Hollywood was eye-opening for Hauser. "Seeing good friends blasting onto the scene like they were helped me understand what my path should be," Hauser explained in an interview with Men's Journal. "I didn't want to be pushed into projects I didn't want to do, and I wanted to take risks like they did. It made me think about how I wanted to be perceived, and what people I wanted to surround myself with."
Action movies became a staple for Cole Hauser
During the 2000s, Cole Hauser began landing bigger roles in bigger films, many of which were action movies. These included sci-fi thriller "Pitch Black" and crime drama "Tigerland" both released in 2000, the 2002 drama "Hart's War," car-chase spectacle "2 Fast 2 Furious" in 2003, and 2004's psychological thriller "Paparazzi."
Speaking with Movie Habit in 2002, Hauser was circumspect about his tendency to be cast in action flicks. "Most of the films I do are action-dramas," he observed. "When you get to do an action film it's like you kinda get to go back to being that kid again, you get to play soldier, play cop, you know it's fun. Especially for me, I'm still young enough to do a lot of my own stunts. That's a fun part of being an actor."
By that point, Hauser had developed a solid worth ethic, determined to deliver his best as an actor regardless of whether the part he was playing was a major role or a supporting one. "It's real simple," Hauser declared, "just give your 100%. There is no such thing as a small role."
Cole Hauser married Cynthia Daniel and had three kids
When delving into Cole Hauser's marriage with former child star Cynthia Daniel, it's fair to say it was a case of love at first sight — for Hauser, at least. "When she walked past my mother's window, time stopped," Hauser said while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2025, recalling the first time he laid eyes on his future wife more than 30 years earlier. In 2006, Hauser and Daniel — best known for her role on "Sweet Valley Hight" — tied the knot. Spouses ever since, Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel welcome three sons. Daniel has since retired from acting, instead focusing on her own photography business, Five Arrows Photography.
Speaking with Fox News Digital in 2023, Hauser shared what he believed to be the secret to the longevity of their union. "First, communication," Hauser said. "Second is listening, which is actually the most important part of communication." In addition, he also noted that he and his wife are aligned on their parenting goals. "We believe in the same dream," he added, "which is in creating the best children we know how." The couple share three kids together — Ryland, Colt, and Steely Rose Hauser.
His TV cop show K-Ville didn't last long
In 2007, Cole Hauser was cast alongside Anthony Anderson in "K-VIlle," a New Orleans-set cop show airing on Fox. Filmed in The Big Easy in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, Hauser played a by-the-book police detective who had previously been serving in Afghanistan. "The backdrop of New Orleans is there in every scene and so are the people," Hauser told The Globe and Mail. "You can actually see the desperation on some of their faces. The best we can hope for is that our show puts the spotlight back on the city — because it still has a long way to go.”
Unfortunately for Hauser, "K-Ville" had the misfortune of premiering shortly before the Writers Guild of America went on strike. Dragging on for 14 weeks, the strike paralyzed Hollywood; "K-Ville" was among the many TV series forced to shut down production.
When the strike ended, Fox declined to order any new episodes. While it wasn't officially cancelled, "K-Ville" was conspicuously absent from the network's midseason lineup. Hauser went on to star in another series, "Chase," premiering in 2010. That show, however, didn't fare much better, and wasn't renewed for a second season.
Cole Hauser booked a major role in crime drama Rogue
After the cancellation of "Chase," Cole Hauser appeared in several movies before returning to television in 2014, cast in a recurring role in crime drama "Rogue." Around the same time, he also nabbed a recurring role on another series, "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles," which dramatized the life of the infamous axe murderer.
Interviewed by Yahoo! Sports in 2014, Hauser discussed his "Rogue" character, Ethan Kelly, a former Army Ranger who formed a private security company with a focus on corporate espionage. "He's definitely not a dumb guy," Hauser observed of his character. "This guy is as smart and methodical as any character as I've ever played." For Hauser, playing such a complex character was exactly the kind of challenge he relished taking on. "And as an actor, at this point in my career, it's good to have a bunch of different levels to play," he explained.
At that point, Hauser was preparing to make his directorial debut, helming a film called "The Westies," from a script that he'd written. "We're in the process of casting it right now — we've got some wonderful actors signed on so far," he said. "And we look to start shooting at the end of the year in New York." That plan, however, didn't come to fruition; a decade later, Hauser was still looking to get the movie made. "I'm looking to do it next year," he told Parade in 2024.
Yellowstone brought Cole Hauser massive TV success
In 2018, Cole Hauser landed a role that would change his life when he was cast as Rip Wheeler in "Yellowstone." The show proved to be a massive hit, transcending television to become a full-fledged cultural phenomenon. As Hauser explained in an interview with The Havok Journal, he credits his long friendship with screenwriter and "Yellowstone" producer John Linson for getting the job. "He gave me the script and I fell in love with Rip," Hauser recalled. "It all worked out, thank God."
Prior to filming, Hauser and other members of the cast were sent to a "cowboy camp," where they learned the skills necessary to convincingly portray cowboys onscreen. Hauser, who'd been riding horses since childhood, was eager to do as much riding as possible. "Only once last year did Cooper, my stunt double, get on a horse," he proudly declared.
Meanwhile Hauser also gushed about the unique perks of the "Yellowstone" gig. "I have the greatest office in the world," Hauser told Cigar Aficionado of shooting "Yellowstone" on location in Montana. "I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times ... it's a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets."
Cole Hauser co-owns a coffee company
In 2023, Cole Hauser veered out of his lane to embrace a new business opportunity in the world of coffee. When he heard about a Texas-based coffee roaster looking to sell the operation, he teamed up with several other partners, and the Free Rein Coffee Company was born. For Hauser, who loves a good cup of joe, the new business venture was a natural fit. "As an early riser, I like to get up and take some time for myself and my family," Hauser told Forbes. "Additionally, coffee is always a big part of my morning routine no matter where I am — at home or on set."
Hauser is a purist when it comes to his own coffee consumption, preferring to drink his java black, and as strong as he can make it. "That's how I drink my coffee every day — I usually do a K-Cup of American Dirt and then I take the pour-over, which is like as strong as I can pour it, and put it in the coffee," he told Country Living. "It's pretty much burnt seed. It's kind of an acquired taste."
Hauser also takes a hands-on approach to roasting the beans, particularly with Free Rein's American Dirt variety, which is extra-strong due to an additional degree of roasting — per the actor's meticulous instructions. "I wanted it as strong as it could be, and the roasting facility in San Angelo, they tested to get it to where it is now and they kept sending me stuff and I was like burn it more, burn it more," he explained. "They basically were like, 'Cole, it's on fire' and I was like, 'Okay, well that's enough.'"
The cancellation of Yellowstone left Rip Wheeler's future uncertain
In early 2023, friction between "Yellowstone" producers and its star, Kevin Costner, made headlines. As the saga unfolded, the end result was the actor parting ways with the show permanently. In the wake of that scandal, reports emerged that Kevin Costner wasn't happy about his soured reputation, particularly when his character was killed off for the series' fifth and final season in late 2024.
The series finale proved to be a ratings bonanza, with more than 13 million viewers tuning in to say goodbye to the Duttons. While filming the final batch of episodes, Hauser told Country Living he was focused on doing his part to ensure the series ended in a way that fans would enjoy.
Meanwhile, he also teased that the conclusion of "Yellowstone" may not necessarily mean the end of the line for Rip Wheeler and wife Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, revealing that series creator Taylor Sheridan had some ideas percolating. "We'll see where that leads, but I know that there's some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor's ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast," Hauser hinted. "I'm excited to see where he goes creatively with that."
Cole Hauser reunited with Kelly Reilly for Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch
In April 2025, Bloomberg reported that plans were underway for a "Yellowstone" spinoff. Set to be called "Dutton Ranch," the new series would feature Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their roles from the original series. As more details emerged (including the casting of Ed Harris and Annette Bening), "Dutton Ranch" grew closer from concept to reality.
Initially projected to debut in late 2025, it wasn't until the following March that a premiere date was confirmed. With the new spinoff series scheduled to debut mid-May, 2026. "As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of 'Yellowstone' — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," read the official logline for the series on Paramount +. "In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."
For his part, Hauser has been close-lipped when it's come to sharing details of the spinoff. He did, however, offer a small comment promising fans that "Dutton Ranch" would deliver everything that they'd loved about "Yellowstone." "America has spoken. They still love the show," Hauser told People. "Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."