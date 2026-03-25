The Stunning Transformation Of Yellowstone's Cole Hauser

Given the lineage of Cole Hauser, it's fair to say that Hollywood is in his blood. His father was actor Wings Hauser, a popular character actor who died in 2025 at the age of 77; while his paternal grandfather was Oscar-winning director and producer Dwight Hauser. Cole's mother was the late Cass Warner, a producer and granddaughter of legendary studio head Harry Warner, who founded Warner Bros. alongside his brothers.

As Cole revealed in an interview with Cigar & Spirits, he maintains a particular affinity for the role that Harry Warner and his brothers played in the evolution of filmmaking. "When you think about what my family has been able to accomplish on the Warner side — they created sound and film," the actor said. "In many respects, they changed Hollywood. I'm very proud of that side of my family."

However, despite being a Hollywood scion, Cole didn't actually grow up in Hollywood. His parents divorced when he was just 2 years old, at which point his mother moved him and his siblings to a ranch in Oregon. "We used to have a pony named Cinnamon," Cole said, recalling his idyllic childhood. "He would take me out to the Oregon countryside and my mom would ring the bell every night as the sun was going down."