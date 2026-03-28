Why William Shatner Chooses To Stay Silent On Donald Trump
William Shatner has made his thoughts about President Donald Trump crystal clear. And yet, unlike other celebs who have gone on unfiltered rants about Trump, the legendary "Star Trek" star has historically been hesitant to publicly criticize him, typically opting to stay out of political discussions altogether. According to the man himself, this perceived silence predominantly stems from a fear of retaliation. While speaking to the Daily Beast, in May 2017, just a few months after Trump began his first term in office, Shatner, a Canadian citizen, expressed concern that speaking out against the president could potentially result in immigration officers knocking at his door. "I don't want to discuss Trump or [George] Takei," he clarified at the time, alluding to his long-standing feud with "Star Trek" co-star George Takei. "Listen, I'm Canadian and I'm apolitical. I love America. I consider myself a guest here. I won't do anything that might get me deported."
At the time, Vanity Fair was humorously dismissive of Shatner's concerns. However, in Trump's second term, especially, it's become increasingly common for him to threaten such action against stars who are openly critical of him. In July 2025, the divisive politician threatened to revoke longtime Trump rival Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship, even though he legally can't do that. Some have also interpreted Trump's February 2026 remarks about actor Robert De Niro as another deportation threat. In a Truth Social tirade against U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the president called to "send them back from where they came," adding that they "should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro." Notably, all three are American citizens, with Tlaib and De Niro both U.S.-born and raised (Omar is originally from Somalia).
William Shatner's public criticisms of Trump are rare but they do exist
Although it's uncommon for William Shatner to publicly air his grievances about President Donald Trump, he has become more willing to do so in recent years — especially as it pertains to the controversial leader's damaging rhetoric about potentially annexing his home country. "At a certain point, persistence becomes insulting," the legendary actor argued in a May 2025 interview with Fox News, in response to Trump repeatedly insisting that Canada become the 51st state, despite the prospect being unambiguously rejected by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at every turn.
Shatner also sarcastically called on Carney to make a deal. "Canada [should] offer to the United States to be the 11th province," he quipped, elaborating, "It's the best thing! Here you have a friendly group of people saying, 'Come on over. It's cleaner. There's plenty of power. There's some lovely people who want to work with you.' Be our 11th province!" Shatner, an outspoken environmentalist, has also taken aim at the Trump administration's approach to combating climate change.
While appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, in November 2024, shortly after the divisive politician won a second non-consecutive term in office, the "Star Trek" legend expressed his growing concern that the president-elect would do little if anything to combat climate change. "You can't lose four years of progress when storms that should happen once in a thousand years now occur yearly," Shatner gravely pointed out. Alexa, play "I Can't Get Behind That" by William Shatner.