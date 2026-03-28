Why William Shatner Chooses To Stay Silent On Donald Trump

William Shatner has made his thoughts about President Donald Trump crystal clear. And yet, unlike other celebs who have gone on unfiltered rants about Trump, the legendary "Star Trek" star has historically been hesitant to publicly criticize him, typically opting to stay out of political discussions altogether. According to the man himself, this perceived silence predominantly stems from a fear of retaliation. While speaking to the Daily Beast, in May 2017, just a few months after Trump began his first term in office, Shatner, a Canadian citizen, expressed concern that speaking out against the president could potentially result in immigration officers knocking at his door. "I don't want to discuss Trump or [George] Takei," he clarified at the time, alluding to his long-standing feud with "Star Trek" co-star George Takei. "Listen, I'm Canadian and I'm apolitical. I love America. I consider myself a guest here. I won't do anything that might get me deported."

At the time, Vanity Fair was humorously dismissive of Shatner's concerns. However, in Trump's second term, especially, it's become increasingly common for him to threaten such action against stars who are openly critical of him. In July 2025, the divisive politician threatened to revoke longtime Trump rival Rosie O'Donnell's U.S. citizenship, even though he legally can't do that. Some have also interpreted Trump's February 2026 remarks about actor Robert De Niro as another deportation threat. In a Truth Social tirade against U.S. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the president called to "send them back from where they came," adding that they "should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro." Notably, all three are American citizens, with Tlaib and De Niro both U.S.-born and raised (Omar is originally from Somalia).