Rumored Trump Fan Vince Vaughn Has The Internet Divided With His Thoughts On Late Night TV

After achieving fame in movies like "Old School" and "Dodgeball," Vince Vaughn's career in comedies stalled for a time, and the veteran actor tried some new ventures, like starting his own podcast company, Audiorama. Vaughn is a staunch supporter of the format, as he demonstrated when he appeared on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" in March 2026. However, while he praised podcasts, Vaughn took some shots at late-night TV. "It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny," he asserted, adding, "They all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad."

Based on social media response, Vaughn touched a nerve, and some thought the actor's assessment was spot on. "5 shows doing the same material . . . how many trump bad jokes can one make," mused one poster on X. "Late night lost the plot the moment it chose sides instead of jokes," declared another.

Others rolled their eyes at Vaughn's complaining. "Thanks for podcasts where millionaires whine about 'free speech' while acting like entitled babies," snarked one person. "Sounds like snowflake behavior to me," quipped another. While Vaughn has achieved millionaire status with all his career successes, part of his beef with late-night shows could be that some of them haven't extended invitations to him recently. When Vaughn appeared on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in April 2025, he and his host appeared to have a grand time swapping stories about their early auditioning experiences.