Rumored Trump Fan Vince Vaughn Has The Internet Divided With His Thoughts On Late Night TV
After achieving fame in movies like "Old School" and "Dodgeball," Vince Vaughn's career in comedies stalled for a time, and the veteran actor tried some new ventures, like starting his own podcast company, Audiorama. Vaughn is a staunch supporter of the format, as he demonstrated when he appeared on "This Past Weekend with Theo Von" in March 2026. However, while he praised podcasts, Vaughn took some shots at late-night TV. "It felt like they had an agenda. It stopped being funny," he asserted, adding, "They all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad."
Based on social media response, Vaughn touched a nerve, and some thought the actor's assessment was spot on. "5 shows doing the same material . . . how many trump bad jokes can one make," mused one poster on X. "Late night lost the plot the moment it chose sides instead of jokes," declared another.
Others rolled their eyes at Vaughn's complaining. "Thanks for podcasts where millionaires whine about 'free speech' while acting like entitled babies," snarked one person. "Sounds like snowflake behavior to me," quipped another. While Vaughn has achieved millionaire status with all his career successes, part of his beef with late-night shows could be that some of them haven't extended invitations to him recently. When Vaughn appeared on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" in April 2025, he and his host appeared to have a grand time swapping stories about their early auditioning experiences.
Vaughn's discussion shows politics can be hard to avoid
Despite Vince Vaughn's gripe that late-night TV has become corrupted by political bias, some people pointed out that podcasts aren't immune, either. "Poor flop is saying this while being interviewed by a POLITICAL agenda driver," remarked one poster on X. Due to Barron Trump's fandom for Theo Von's podcast, Von ended up interviewing Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. While Von has interviewed people across the political spectrum, like Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, the comedian and podcaster seems to have a particularly tight connection with the Trumps. In May 2025, Von served as the president's opening act in the Middle East, and he's had dinner with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
As for Vaughn, he's tried hard to avoid politics. "In my career I've met a lot of politicians who I've always been cordial to," Vaughn informed the Los Angeles Times in 2020. "I don't have a party that I support and endorse." However, Vaughn found it more difficult to be perceived as neutral when he visited the White House in April 2025. In a play on his famous "Wedding Crashers" film, photos of him and Donald were turned into a "White House Crashers" meme and shared on the official accounts for the president and the White House. Like his recent comments about late-night TV, Vaughn's appearance had a polarizing effect, especially since the reason for his visit wasn't disclosed. While some applauded Vaughn's behavior, it also dinged his reputation. "Disgusting! Won't be watching his movies anymore," claimed one Instagram commenter.