Gut-Wrenching Preview Of Savannah Guthrie Interview Brings TODAY Anchors To Tears

Although people began worrying that Savannah Guthrie might never return to "Today" after the kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, fans were eventually assured that she is officially planning on coming back to the show sooner than some had thought. Ahead of her imminent return, she sat down for a two-part interview with Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in for Guthrie during her absence from "Today." On March 25, they aired a preview of the interview, which is set to air on March 26 and March 27. It was clear by the reactions of the "Today" cohosts that this segment will be an emotional one for all.

"Today" host Craig Melvin introduced the clip, saying, "It has now been 53 days since Nancy was taken from her home in the middle of the night" (per YouTube). Kotb reflected on conducting Guthrie's first interview since the tragic case began: "As you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation," Kotb said.

"Today" showed a clip in which Guthrie states, "We are in agony," all while she and her family await any information about her missing mom. Guthrie and Kotb both had tears in their eyes, and it was clear that this heavy feeling had stayed with Kotb since the interview, and will likely be felt by anyone who watches this emotional segment when it airs.