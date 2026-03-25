Gut-Wrenching Preview Of Savannah Guthrie Interview Brings TODAY Anchors To Tears
Although people began worrying that Savannah Guthrie might never return to "Today" after the kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, fans were eventually assured that she is officially planning on coming back to the show sooner than some had thought. Ahead of her imminent return, she sat down for a two-part interview with Hoda Kotb, who has been filling in for Guthrie during her absence from "Today." On March 25, they aired a preview of the interview, which is set to air on March 26 and March 27. It was clear by the reactions of the "Today" cohosts that this segment will be an emotional one for all.
"Today" host Craig Melvin introduced the clip, saying, "It has now been 53 days since Nancy was taken from her home in the middle of the night" (per YouTube). Kotb reflected on conducting Guthrie's first interview since the tragic case began: "As you can imagine, it was a really emotional conversation," Kotb said.
"Today" showed a clip in which Guthrie states, "We are in agony," all while she and her family await any information about her missing mom. Guthrie and Kotb both had tears in their eyes, and it was clear that this heavy feeling had stayed with Kotb since the interview, and will likely be felt by anyone who watches this emotional segment when it airs.
Savannah Guthrie's Today cohosts may be happy to see her return
Immediately after watching the clip on "Today," cohost Carson Daly checked in with Hoda Kotb. "How are you?" he asked after seeing her emotion in the interview (via YouTube). "I'm okay," she replied, noting, "... there is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah." Like Kotb, it was clear that Daly was also overcome with emotion, calling the interview "gut-wrenching to watch."
Considering all those powerful feelings, it's surprising how many nasty rumors have been swirling around the "Today" show as Savannah Guthrie's return gets closer. Insiders have suggested that some folks who work on the talk show hoped that her absence would be more permanent. One inside source painted a grim picture to The Daily Mail, saying, "You think 'The Morning Show' is bad? That's nothing. These people will steal your chair while you're still sitting in it ... From the hair and makeup people to the producers, you can't trust anyone, they all talk."
From the looks of their public-facing attitudes and sentiments, at least, it seems that her direct cohosts don't feel as negatively. It's clear that they are emotional about what their friend and colleague is going through. While the mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has yet to be solved, having Savannah back in the studio and seated in her anchor chair is sure to bring some much needed normalcy back to "Today."