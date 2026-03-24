Savannah Guthrie's Anticipated Today Show Return Could Come Sooner Than Expected

Savannah Guthrie's life changed overnight when her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 from her home in Arizona. Savannah took a leave of absence from her role as an anchor on the "Today" show at the time, and many insiders believed that she might never return to the news desk. However, her future with the popular morning news program was confirmed by NBC in early March, when the network announced that Savannah "plans to return to the show on air" eventually, but was focused on efforts to locate her missing mother.

Now it seems that her "Today" show return could be happening sooner than expected. A source told Page Six on March 22 that Savannah has plans to return to the anchor's chair as soon as her kids return to school following their spring break. As the outlet notes, for most schools in New York, Spring Break ends on April 10, meaning Savannah might be back on the air in less than a month.

There are good reasons for the delay. Savannah shares two children with her husband, Michael Feldman — their 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and their nine-year-old son, Charley. The source told the outlet that Savannah intends to try to enjoy quality family time in the wake of her mother's disappearance before returning to the work grind. At the time of writing, Savannah is also still working to keep the search for her mother going. In the meantime, while she's been away, former anchor Hoda Kotb has been filling in for her on "Today." However, Hoda will soon have her hands full with a new business venture, and the time will soon be right for Savannah's return.