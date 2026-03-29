Jarring Video Of Sharon & Kelly Osbourne Shows How Drastically They've Aged (& Fans Blame Ozempic)

Whether you like it or not, Ozempic is here to stay. The drug (and other GLP-1s) have taken Hollywood and the world by storm, and its changes in people's appearances are undeniable. However, is there such a thing as overdoing it? A lot of people will tell you that there is, especially when you are talking about Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne. Although only Sharon opened up about taking Ozempic and Kelly said she didn't, both the mother and daughter's appearances have drastically changed. A viral video on X chronicled how jarring their change was from 2009 to 2026 and fired up Ozempic speculation.

You can literally spot the moment they both started taking Ozempic! pic.twitter.com/2YiI23zJu0 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 12, 2026

The video shows Sharon and Kelly in a series of interviews and public appearances and their transformation over the years. One X user commented, "I don't really care what they take but there's no denying how being this skinny ages your face." Other users felt the same. Sharon's changes are more subtle, especially because she's mostly kept the same hairstyle for more than a decade. You can see, however, that her face's bone structure starts to become more prominent from 2023 to 2026 — roughly at the same time when Ozempic started circulating widely.

Kelly's changes are a lot easier to spot, because along with her weight, she also modified hair colors and styles. Kelly dropped 85 pounds in the late 2010s, and after giving birth to her son, she underwent another weight loss transformation. In the years following, fans were quick to point out that Kelly looked like a completely different person, and some were worried about her health. The online movement after the 2026 Brit Awards prompted Kelly to defend herself: she admitted that, "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life," and said people shouldn't criticize and nitpick her (via The Hollywood Reporter).