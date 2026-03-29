President Donald Trump's complete hair transformation has been truly wild to witness, but nobody could have foreseen that his bleached-blond 'do was part of a larger tax scandal. This was ultimately the result of a discrepancy between company tax deductions and his contract with NBC for "The Apprentice." The New York Times spoke to former network executives involved in the hit reality show, and while they couldn't recall any specifics, one acknowledged, "I can't think of any circumstances in which Trump would have paid those costs out of his own pocket and not be reimbursed." This kind of arrangement is very common among big stars, as the network cannot personally pay nonunion stylists.

Tax experts confirmed that aside from being a non-deductible personal expense, this whole affair would fall under the umbrella of criminal tax fraud if the president had already got his money back. Two corporate entities of the Trump Organization were ultimately convicted of tax fraud in 2022 for helping executives dodge taxes on luxury perks. But Trump, along with the organization's lawyers, held former CFO Allen Weisselberg personally responsible, maintaining he worked alone. While this scandal remained within the confines of business malpractice, Kristi Noem's $4,000 bill for hair and makeup for her pricey ad campaign came directly from taxpayers' pockets. Whether it was a necessary expense or essential government spending, we should get some say in the haircare services we're paying for.