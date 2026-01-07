Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions Seemingly Cost A Pretty Penny
It seems pretty obvious that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has hair extensions. That by itself isn't a big deal, though we do wish that Noem did a better job at styling her hair, whether it's all hers or not. But considering the fact that there's been a number of times when Noem has shamelessly showed off her wealth, we were curious as to how much those long locks might be costing her. So The List spoke with Amber Renee, a hair and wig expert, to get an idea.
We showed Renee some pictures of Noem at events where her long hair was down and loose to get her take. Renee confirmed that this wasn't all Noem's natural hair. "Based on these Getty photos, her extensions look like high quality professional installs, not drugstore clip-ins," Renee said. "I would guess that she is wearing either sewn or tape in extensions made from premium human hair!"
For those with personal experience with hair extensions, you know that doesn't come cheap. Renee guessed that the price Noem was paying for extensions was "somewhere between $1500 and $3000 just for the hair." And the salon bill wouldn't end there. Renee confirmed that there's also "coloring, blending, and regular maintenance" to consider when it comes to the total cost of long hair extensions like Noem's. Plus, hair extensions don't last forever; they need to be replaced at least every year, if not more frequently. Those costs can certainly add up.
Kristi Noem's hair is obviously not all her own
Kristi Noem doesn't have the waist-length hair that the likes of Kimberly Guilfoyle or Erika Kirk have been seen with. But it's still pretty clear that she's wearing extensions. Amber Renee let us in on the telltale signs — beyond looking at Noem in old photos – that reveal that Noem's hair isn't all her own.
"The length and fullness are very consistent which is usually a giveaway, especially around the ends where our natural hair tends to taper more," Renee explained. "The blend at the crown and face framing is done well, but the overall density reads very polished and intentional rather than effortless, which makes it clear that extensions have entered the chat!"
And it might be that her increased presence on the national political stage is what prompted her to get extensions in the first place. Renee told us that Noem now has "the kind of hair that looks amazing on camera and in public appearances." But as natural as Noem might hope that her hair looks, she can't escape the knowing eye of an expert.