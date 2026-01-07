Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions Seemingly Cost A Pretty Penny

It seems pretty obvious that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has hair extensions. That by itself isn't a big deal, though we do wish that Noem did a better job at styling her hair, whether it's all hers or not. But considering the fact that there's been a number of times when Noem has shamelessly showed off her wealth, we were curious as to how much those long locks might be costing her. So The List spoke with Amber Renee, a hair and wig expert, to get an idea.

We showed Renee some pictures of Noem at events where her long hair was down and loose to get her take. Renee confirmed that this wasn't all Noem's natural hair. "Based on these Getty photos, her extensions look like high quality professional installs, not drugstore clip-ins," Renee said. "I would guess that she is wearing either sewn or tape in extensions made from premium human hair!"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

For those with personal experience with hair extensions, you know that doesn't come cheap. Renee guessed that the price Noem was paying for extensions was "somewhere between $1500 and $3000 just for the hair." And the salon bill wouldn't end there. Renee confirmed that there's also "coloring, blending, and regular maintenance" to consider when it comes to the total cost of long hair extensions like Noem's. Plus, hair extensions don't last forever; they need to be replaced at least every year, if not more frequently. Those costs can certainly add up.