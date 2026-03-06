Trump Accidentally Admits He's Completely Clueless Amid Kristi Noem Firing

The grilling congressional hearing of (former) DHS Secretary Kristi Noem this week was embarrassing enough for President Donald Trump to officially kick her to the curb. Trump had always been a staunch supporter of Noem, even at her worst – her biggest scandal may have actually convinced him to hire her. However, the revelation of the price tag behind Noem's $220 million ad campaigns was apparently news to Trump, leading to her swift dismissal.

After announcing her replacement, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, in a post on Truth Social, Trump took to NBC to share his first public comments regarding Noem. Describing her as "a fine person" who "did a good job," the change in tone towards the ICE Barbie feels chilling. When discussing the ad campaign budget he allegedly approved, Trump said: "I wasn't thrilled with it. I spent less money than that to become president. I didn't know about it."

The fact that Noem could casually spend nearly a quarter of a billion dollars without Trump's knowledge says a lot about the internal affairs of the administration, and his insistence on ignorance reads less innocent and more completely clueless. White House insiders had been hinting that Noem's departure from DHS was imminent since December, but leaving Trump blindsided certainly sped up the process. How will the admin win their rigorous "War on Fraud" when they can't even keep track of their own finances?